Governor Baker declares September to be campus fire safety month

BOSTON — Governor Charlie Baker has declared September to be campus fire safety month in Massachusetts as students and faculty head back to school.

Fire officials are reminding students, landlords, parents, and school RAs that working smoke alarms and two ways out of a dorm or apartment are key safety measures that could save lives in the event of a fire in student housing.

“Thousands of young people will be attending college in Massachusetts this year, and many will be living away from home for the first time,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “We’re particularly concerned about off-campus housing because that’s where the data shows the greatest loss of life, but fire safety is critical whether you live in a dorm, apartment, single-family home, multifamily dwelling, sorority, or fraternity.”

In the past 10 years, two Massachusetts students died in off-campus housing fires, and in the past five years, there have been more than 2,700 fires in Mass. dormitories, sororities, and fraternities causing seven civilian injuries, five fire service injuries, and an estimated $2.9 million in damages.

Windows, doors, and stairways should always be clear of boxes, furniture, or anything else that might hinder an escape. Officials noted that fire safety precautions should remain in place after move-in day and beyond Sept. 30.

Similarly, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should remain operational all year long.

The leading causes of fatal fires in Massachusetts are:

Smoking: There is no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then use a heavy ashtray or a pail with water or sand for cigarette butts. Don’t flick them on the ground, where they can smolder and ignite debris, or grind them out on porches or steps. Put it out. All the way. Every time.

Electrical: Always plug appliances such as air conditioners and space heaters into wall sockets that can handle the current, not power strips or extension cords, and don’t overload outlets with multiple devices.

Cooking: Stand by your pan! Don’t leave pots and pans unattended on a lit stovetop, and keep flammable items away from burners. In the event of a grease fire, smother the flames with a lid and then turn off the heat.

Candles: Never leave candles burning unattended. Extinguish them before leaving the room. Even better, switch to battery-powered candles.

“Campus Fire Safety Month is a chance to raise awareness among young adults who may be living on their own for the first time,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “But everyone can contribute to fire safety in their homes and communities, in September and all year round.”

For more fire safety tips for both on and off campus, visit www.mass.gov/dfs.

