ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Governor Baker declares September to be campus fire safety month

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5LPH_0hcVWg3D00

BOSTON — Governor Charlie Baker has declared September to be campus fire safety month in Massachusetts as students and faculty head back to school.

Fire officials are reminding students, landlords, parents, and school RAs that working smoke alarms and two ways out of a dorm or apartment are key safety measures that could save lives in the event of a fire in student housing.

“Thousands of young people will be attending college in Massachusetts this year, and many will be living away from home for the first time,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “We’re particularly concerned about off-campus housing because that’s where the data shows the greatest loss of life, but fire safety is critical whether you live in a dorm, apartment, single-family home, multifamily dwelling, sorority, or fraternity.”

In the past 10 years, two Massachusetts students died in off-campus housing fires, and in the past five years, there have been more than 2,700 fires in Mass. dormitories, sororities, and fraternities causing seven civilian injuries, five fire service injuries, and an estimated $2.9 million in damages.

Windows, doors, and stairways should always be clear of boxes, furniture, or anything else that might hinder an escape. Officials noted that fire safety precautions should remain in place after move-in day and beyond Sept. 30.

Similarly, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should remain operational all year long.

The leading causes of fatal fires in Massachusetts are:

Smoking: There is no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then use a heavy ashtray or a pail with water or sand for cigarette butts. Don’t flick them on the ground, where they can smolder and ignite debris, or grind them out on porches or steps. Put it out. All the way. Every time.

Electrical: Always plug appliances such as air conditioners and space heaters into wall sockets that can handle the current, not power strips or extension cords, and don’t overload outlets with multiple devices.

Cooking: Stand by your pan! Don’t leave pots and pans unattended on a lit stovetop, and keep flammable items away from burners. In the event of a grease fire, smother the flames with a lid and then turn off the heat.

Candles: Never leave candles burning unattended. Extinguish them before leaving the room. Even better, switch to battery-powered candles.

“Campus Fire Safety Month is a chance to raise awareness among young adults who may be living on their own for the first time,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “But everyone can contribute to fire safety in their homes and communities, in September and all year round.”

For more fire safety tips for both on and off campus, visit www.mass.gov/dfs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

From Massachusetts tax relief to fixing transportation, here’s where Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty stand on key issues

The three candidates for governor honed in on their final pitches to voters in MassLive candidate questionnaires, with Democratic candidate Attorney General Maura Healey saying she would appoint a transportation safety chief on her first day in office. Healey emerged as the immediate frontrunner in the race for governor in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

REPORT: 102 Structurally Deficient Bridges in Central Mass

WORCESTER - An unlikely local landmark became part of a push for a change in the state Constitution on Wednesday morning, as representatives of the Fair Share Campaign broadcasted live in front of the Interstate 290/Belmont Street Bridge in Worcester. The broadcast was part of a publicity campaign with others across the state to highlight crumbling infrastructure around Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 7,790 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,790 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,845,953 cases and 20,112 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 199 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access

Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

More Massachusetts schools ban cell phones in classrooms this year

WILLIAMSTOWN - Some Massachusetts schools are giving cell phones a break this year. Phones have been banned at the Buxton School in Williamstown in western Massachusetts. The boarding school will not allow students or teachers to have them on campus."I don't think we need to wait any longer to see enough evidence of the mental health toll these devices are taking on teenagers," senior director Franny Shuker-Haines told WBZ-TV.She calls the apps addictive and thinks they create division. "Social media, especially social media as its delivered by the smartphone, asks for exactly the opposite attributes," said Shuker-Haines. "You're...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Safety#Off Campus Housing#Landlord#State Fire
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brookline, N.H. house decimated after fire, explosion

A Brookline, New Hampshire house was gutted; reduced to charred rubble Wednesday after a fire in the residence caused an explosion. The fire originally began as a third-alarm blaze before the explosion occurred. The Pepperrell Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene, classifying it as a “house explosion.”. Crews...
BROOKLINE, NH
NECN

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
118K+
Followers
125K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy