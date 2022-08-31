ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy man accused of drug crimes twice in 6 months

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36c7gm_0hcVWOMF00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Police Department Special Operations Section toured the Congress Street area of the city on Tuesday, as part of a long-term investigation focused on quality-of-life violations in the area. Several individuals were arrested as part of the enforcement effort, including Anthony S. Cockeral, 62, of Troy.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Police said Cockeral had narcotic drugs on him when he was arrested. Cockeral was nabbed for a similar crime in February when he was allegedly found to be in possession of nearly $100,000, crack cocaine, and a fake gun. In the February case, he was released pending a future court appearance.

After Tuesday’s arrest, Cockeral was arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. “Our message is clear. The Troy Police Department is committed to pursuing solutions to the quality-of-life concerns within our community,” said Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.

Pair arrested after Moreau traffic stop nets drugs

“We will seek to resolve issues using a balanced, professional and experienced perspective including all disciplines that are willing to participate. When necessary, we will utilize the existing criminal laws designed to target these offenses. We will continue to actively listen to the concerns of residents & business owners across all neighborhoods within our city and will commit as many of our resources as possible to the collective, community-based responses that are possible,” continued Barker.

Troy Police said, if you have concerns about safety issues in your neighborhood, you should report them to (518) 270-4411 . If a crime is in progress, call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany man convicted on weapon and drug charges

An Albany felon has been convicted on drug and ammunition charges. 28 year old Mikal smith was convicted by a federal jury after a three day trial. Smith possessed with intent to distribute 84 grams of cocaine and had large capacity ammunition on him in April of last year. Smith...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway. Around 7 p.m. on August 26, New York State Police responded to an assault on a commercial bus traveling from the city of Albany to New York City. The incident took place in the town of Newburgh.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreau, NY
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Crime#Drugs#Police#Troy City Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy