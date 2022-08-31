William & Mary, bolstered by experienced defense and rugged rushing attack, is pointing toward higher expectations

William & Mary's Bronson Yoder, left, a converted safety, earned all-conference honors last year by leading the Tribe with 622 yards rushing and scoring four touchdowns. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Expectations have not been so high at William & Mary since the Tribe last won a Colonial Athletic Association title in 2015, a year that marks their most recent trip to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Tribe came oh-so-close to making a playoff return last season, bolting from the gate 6-2, their most notable victory a comfortable 31-18 win at then-No. 4 Villanova. The Tribe, picked to finish 11th (last) in the CAA preseason poll, vaulted to No. 20 in returning to the rankings for the first time in five years.

A bubble-bursting three-game skid ended the Tribe’s playoff hopes, but the unexpected winning season generated its share of accolades. Most notably, defensive end Nate Lynn — who tied a single-season school record with 12 sacks in just 10 games — was named to multiple FCS All-American teams and was selected by state sports information directors as the Defensive Player of the Year.

But so much returns, so much of it experienced and accomplished, the buzz is louder than it’s been in years. The defense returns eight of its nine leading tacklers from last season, led by Lynn, a consensus preseason All-American named the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

The offense returns its top seven rushers from a team that led the CAA at 205.3 yards per game on the ground. Also returning are the two quarterbacks who have started the past three seasons for the Tribe. Caylin Newton, projected for now as a wide receiver or “athlete,” was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a quarterback for W&M head coach Mike London in 2018 when both were at Howard. Newton transferred to Auburn for 2020-21 before reuniting with London at William & Mary.

Three very experienced offensive linemen greatly responsible for the Tribe’s rushing prowess in 2021 graduated, but the two returning starters and the replacements are capable. A No. 23 preseason ranking nationally by Athlon Magazine, and the nod from coaches and sports information types that the Tribe is fourth-best of 13 in the CAA this preseason, are signs for increased optimism.

So much so that, at the very least, a competitive showing is expected when the Tribe punches up against its annual larger FBS opponent, the Charlotte 49ers, at 7 p.m. on Friday at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Not only is Charlotte of Conference USA the first non-Power Five FBS opening opponent for the Tribe in 17 years, it is one that allowed 38 or more points in going 5-7 a year ago.

A win Friday still would be a major upset for the Tribe, but a competitive showing would add to the buzz surrounding the resurgent program.

“The guys who have been here for a while and played in college football games against FBS opponents (and others), their leadership speaks for itself,” London said. “I’m really happy with the leadership we have, the guys that we have, and now the season is upon us and we’re ready to go.”

William & Mary

Last season: 6-5, 4-4 CAA

Coach: Mike London (fourth season, 12-14)

Standouts

Nate Lynn

Jr., 6-3, 255, DL

He emerged in 2021 to lead the nation in forced fumbles per game, while tying a school record for sacks and earning All-American honors from five organizations.

Colby Sorsdal

Sr., 6-6, 305, OL

A four-year starter at right tackle, he was an All-CAA selection in 2021 in helping the Tribe lead the CAA in rushing (205.3 ypg) as W&M allowed the 10th-fewest sacks nationally.

Ryan Poole

Sr., 5-11, 230, DB

A superb cover man, he was seventh nationally last year with 14 pass breakups, but was also a stellar tackler as his 59 stops were second on the team.

Carl Fowler

Sr., 6-5, 285, DL

The only three-time team captain in school history, Fowler led the Tribe in tackles for loss in his redshirt sophomore season.

Bronson Yoder

Sr., 5-11, 205, RB

A converted safety, Yoder earned all-conference honors last year by leading the Tribe with 622 yards rushing and scoring four touchdowns.

Storylines

Looking to finish

After starting 6-2 last year, the Tribe was poised for a playoff berth before losing its final three games. W&M conceivably could be 7-2 when a tough ending schedule — CAA favorite Villanova at home and rival Richmond on the road — awaits.

Who will be the Tribe quarterback?

Hollis Mathis, a two-season starter and CAA total-offense leader in spring 2021 (at 232 yards per game), was limited by injury to four games in the fall. Dual-threat Darius Wilson (1,205 passing yards) was named the CAA Rookie of the Year in the fall, so their battle for playing time will be intriguing.

And how will Caylin Newton be used?

Cam Newton’s younger brother was the MEAC Offensive Player of the Year as a quarterback at Howard in 2018 (with five 300-yard passing games). London lists Newton as a wide receiver, but says he could see time at QB and RB as well to spark an offense that often struggled.

Regardless, the running game should be terrific

All three of the Tribe QBs can run, while Yoder, Malachi Imoh (sixth in the CAA with 74 ypg rushing as a freshman) and Donavyn Lester (64.9 ypg rushing, a team-high five TDs last year) have taken turns as the Tribe’s go-to rusher the past three seasons.

The defense could be one of the nation’s best

The front that includes rugged and experienced Zyquan Bessant is one of the nation’s elite. The linebacker corps returns a four-year starter (Trey Watkins) and an emerging star in edge rusher John Pius. The secondary that led the way to 14 interceptions last year (18th nationally) has a potential all-conference safety in Ty Freeland to go with cornerback Poole.

Schedule

Sept. 2 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Campbell, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Elon, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Towson, 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 vs. Villanova, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Richmond, noon

CAA preseason poll

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Villanova (16) 270

2. Delaware (7) 235

3. Rhode Island 224

4. Richmond 219

5. William & Mary (2) 206

6. Elon (1) 191

7. Stony Brook 151

8. Maine 134

9. New Hampshire 117

10. Monmouth 105

11. Towson 81

12. Albany 64

13. Hampton 31