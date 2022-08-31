ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man offers reward for information on dog’s death

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local family is searching for answers after finding their dog was shot and killed in their backyard last month. His owner, John Scifo, told Eyewitness News that their dog Petey was in the backyard of their home on Ryans Road in Tobyhanna on August 12. While making dinner for his […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WOLF

PSP arrest Monroe County burglar suspected of thefts since 2018

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg arrested a man they allege has been involved in thefts and break-ins throughout Monroe County since 2018. Troopers have received continued complaints and conducted repeated criminal investigations, related to burglaries, thefts and prowling at night occurring at vacation resorts...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Carbondale, PA
Carbondale, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WOLF

Scranton Post Office Mailbox Break-In

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — “I think that’s good to stop it, while they are still investigating”. The boxes outside the post office on Stafford Avenue in Scranton were broken into between Monday night and Tuesday. Postal Inspector George Clark tells me that the United States Postal...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Towanda man allegedly spends stolen cash on phone, diamonds, and tobacco

Towanda, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda were called to a home on Chestnut Hill Lane for reports of stolen cash in late August. A 22-year-old male reported $3,500 stolen from the residence on August 26 around noon. Police later arrested 23-year-old Damian Wells on theft charges. Wells allegedly stole the money and used a portion of it to purchase a cell phone, a diamond ring, and a tobacco...
TOWANDA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psp#Cold Case#Sr Route 107
WOLF

PSP release photo of 17-year-old homicide suspect

BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police have released a photo of Alan Jay Meyers, the 17-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend early Saturday morning. Meyers is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for criminal homicide. On Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $900 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects they say were involved in a $900 theft at the Crossings Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Polo Ralph Lauren in the Crossings Outlets for a reported retail theft. The suspects pictured below were […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF

A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsRadio WILK

Scranton firefighter charged with stealing in self-checkout lane

Dickson City Police have charged a Scranton firefighter with failing to pay for over two thousand dollars in mostly construction materials and tools. According to police, Darell Fratamico didn't scan all the items at the Home Depot self checkout in Dickson City on five separate days between June 11 and July 7. The 44 year old waived his preliminary hearing earlier this week. He is free on bail and has been placed on administrative leave from his position as a Firefighter in the city of Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Possible stolen mail being investigated in Scranton

If you visit two Post Offices in the city of Scranton, you'll find the boxes outside used to drop off mail sealed off. US Postal inspectors are investigating reports of mail stolen from those boxes earlier this week. According to postal officials someone broke into mailboxes outside the Post offices on Stafford Ave in South Scranton and Main Ave in West Scranton. According to officials they were probably looking for checks. They say it's not just happening here but in other places as well. If you dropped envelopes with a check into the mailboxes at either location Monday night, you should check your bank account for any suspicious activity.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Finding a Forever Home’ 2022

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several shelters in our area are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing a new home.    Join the Eyewitness News team as we present “Finding a Forever Home”. SPCA of Luzerne County AWSOM Animal Shelter 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360  (570) 421-3647 https://www.awsomanimals.org/ Danville PSPCA  1467 Bloom Rd., Danville, PA 17821 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Felony charges for contractor who allegedly bailed on several jobs

Danville, Pa. — A 64-year-old Berwick contactor was charged with multiple felony counts after authorities said he took nearly $10,000 in advances and failed to provide any service. Rowland Harris posted $25,000 unsecured bail after an investigation into incidents that dated back to September of 2021. Officer Jason Bedisky said Harris continued to accept advances and promised work at a residence near the 30 block of Hill Street in Montour County. ...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers

Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
SAYRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy