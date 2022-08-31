Read full article on original website
Teenager allegedly stabbed 69-year-old woman in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a teenager faces charges after police say he stabbed a 69-year-old woman several times. It happened in Middle Smithfield Township Wednesday night. The victim told police she was stabbed multiple times by a 17-year-old from New York. She was later flown to the...
Man offers reward for information on dog’s death
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local family is searching for answers after finding their dog was shot and killed in their backyard last month. His owner, John Scifo, told Eyewitness News that their dog Petey was in the backyard of their home on Ryans Road in Tobyhanna on August 12. While making dinner for his […]
WOLF
PSP arrest Monroe County burglar suspected of thefts since 2018
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg arrested a man they allege has been involved in thefts and break-ins throughout Monroe County since 2018. Troopers have received continued complaints and conducted repeated criminal investigations, related to burglaries, thefts and prowling at night occurring at vacation resorts...
Driver sent to prison for deadly DUI crash in Carbon County
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The driver who caused a deadly crash in Carbon County will spend three to six years in prison. Jeremy White from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday. The crash happened in July of 2020 along Route 54 in Nesquehoning. Terry Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, was killed when...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities seeking man accused of setting forest fires in Schuylkill
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a man from Schuylkill County, John Banaszewski, who they say set multiple forest fires. There's an arrest warrant for what police say is his involvement in at least six fires set in the woods near Shenandoah in the spring. Police say they talked...
WOLF
Scranton Post Office Mailbox Break-In
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — “I think that’s good to stop it, while they are still investigating”. The boxes outside the post office on Stafford Avenue in Scranton were broken into between Monday night and Tuesday. Postal Inspector George Clark tells me that the United States Postal...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
Towanda man allegedly spends stolen cash on phone, diamonds, and tobacco
Towanda, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda were called to a home on Chestnut Hill Lane for reports of stolen cash in late August. A 22-year-old male reported $3,500 stolen from the residence on August 26 around noon. Police later arrested 23-year-old Damian Wells on theft charges. Wells allegedly stole the money and used a portion of it to purchase a cell phone, a diamond ring, and a tobacco...
Search in Schuylkill County for man suspected of arson
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Authorities in Schuylkill County are looking for a man suspected of setting fires in Shenandoah. Charges have been filed against John Banaszewski, 42, of Shenandoah, for setting multiple fires in the borough on May 12. Banaszewski is facing 18 felony arson counts. Anyone with information about...
WOLF
PSP release photo of 17-year-old homicide suspect
BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police have released a photo of Alan Jay Meyers, the 17-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend early Saturday morning. Meyers is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for criminal homicide. On Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM,...
Suspects wanted in $900 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects they say were involved in a $900 theft at the Crossings Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Polo Ralph Lauren in the Crossings Outlets for a reported retail theft. The suspects pictured below were […]
PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF
A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Scranton firefighter charged with stealing in self-checkout lane
Dickson City Police have charged a Scranton firefighter with failing to pay for over two thousand dollars in mostly construction materials and tools. According to police, Darell Fratamico didn't scan all the items at the Home Depot self checkout in Dickson City on five separate days between June 11 and July 7. The 44 year old waived his preliminary hearing earlier this week. He is free on bail and has been placed on administrative leave from his position as a Firefighter in the city of Scranton.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
Possible stolen mail being investigated in Scranton
If you visit two Post Offices in the city of Scranton, you'll find the boxes outside used to drop off mail sealed off. US Postal inspectors are investigating reports of mail stolen from those boxes earlier this week. According to postal officials someone broke into mailboxes outside the Post offices on Stafford Ave in South Scranton and Main Ave in West Scranton. According to officials they were probably looking for checks. They say it's not just happening here but in other places as well. If you dropped envelopes with a check into the mailboxes at either location Monday night, you should check your bank account for any suspicious activity.
‘Finding a Forever Home’ 2022
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several shelters in our area are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing a new home. Join the Eyewitness News team as we present “Finding a Forever Home”. SPCA of Luzerne County AWSOM Animal Shelter 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 (570) 421-3647 https://www.awsomanimals.org/ Danville PSPCA 1467 Bloom Rd., Danville, PA 17821 […]
Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
skooknews.com
Route 61/The Grade in Schuylkill County has Reopened After Crash Overnight
Route 61 has reopened over being closed for several hours overnight due to a crash near Saint Clair. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, A crash around 2:15am, Saturday morning, at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road closed the highway, between Saint Clair and Frackville. Traffic...
Felony charges for contractor who allegedly bailed on several jobs
Danville, Pa. — A 64-year-old Berwick contactor was charged with multiple felony counts after authorities said he took nearly $10,000 in advances and failed to provide any service. Rowland Harris posted $25,000 unsecured bail after an investigation into incidents that dated back to September of 2021. Officer Jason Bedisky said Harris continued to accept advances and promised work at a residence near the 30 block of Hill Street in Montour County. ...
Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers
Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
