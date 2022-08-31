ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Hutch Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Two arrested after shooting and break-in in Hutchinson

Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita parents sentenced for murder of their toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, the two parents who pleaded guilty in July in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden Javonovich, were sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon. Javonovich and Marchant were both sentenced to 322 months, which equals out to 26 years and 10 months. “I want to thank […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Victim and suspect identified in fatal Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the woman who was shot and killed near Augusta over the weekend, as well as the suspect who they believe killed her. Authorities say Robert Martindale II, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 51-year-old Christina Bingham on the […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
WINFIELD, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an August 2020 homicide at Baby Dolls Club in Wichita remains at large. Autumn Shanequa Metcalf, a 31-year-old woman last known to live in Wichita or the Wichita area, is wanted for first-degree murder. Officers were...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 Police release video of vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
ANDOVER, KS
