Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Labor Day Closings
WARSAW – Town offices in Winona Lake and Warsaw will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Kosciusko County offices will also be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In Warsaw, trash normally collected on Monday will be done so on Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Head out to the Grabill Country Fair
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
inkfreenews.com
Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED
Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Rochester, the daughter of (the late) Lee M. and Zorah (Ross) Sharpe and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57. After graduation Annette was employed by the First Federal Bank of Rochester, as a bank teller.
inkfreenews.com
Board of Works Approves Agreement For Center Lake Pavilion Project
WARSAW — The Warsaw Board of Works has approved an agreement for the remodel of Central Lake Pavilion. At its meeting on Friday, Sept. 2, at Warsaw City Hall, the board approved the agreement with CME Corp. out of Fort Wayne. “We had given CME an early notice to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
5K Color Run Sept. 17
WINONA LAKE – Madison Elementary is hosting a 5k color run in Winona Lake on Sept. 17. The entry fee is $25. Registration closes Sept. 10. On-site registration is available Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Packet pick-up is a day earlier from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and prior to the race at Winona Lake Park.
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
inkfreenews.com
WCHS Grad Receives Scholarship From Association Of Counties
INDIANAPOLIS — Warsaw Community High School graduate, Ashley Irwin, was the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship presented by the Association of Indiana Counties and sponsored by Nationwide Retirement Solutions. Nationwide Retirement Solutions and AIC presented the scholarship to Irwin Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Kosciusko County. Ashley Irwin is a...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Local Officers Are ‘Traffic Safety All-Stars’
INDIANAPOLIS - Two Kosciusko County officers received an award Thursday from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in 2021 in finding impaired drivers. They were among 62 police officers presented with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from the ICJI for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement, according to a news release from the ICJI.
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Five Running For Wawasee School Board Seats
SYRACUSE — The deadline to file for the Wawasee School Board of Trustees passed on Friday, Aug. 26. There are now five overall candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, resulting in a race for District 1 and District 3. The last to file were Neil Likens, 8163 E. Backwater...
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
22 WSBT
Marshall County's 56th annual Blueberry Festival is here!
The festival is usually held over Labor Day Weekend and it's considered Indiana’s largest 4-day festival!. If you want to go here are the hours, Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 9pm, and Monday: 9am - 6pm. You can watch more about the festival above. For additional information you can...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Stanley D. Estes — UPDATED
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 23, 1952, in Whitley County, the son of Raymond and Fay Estes. He was a 1970 graduate from Clay High School in South Bend and furthered his education by taking three years of college courses. On Aug. 12, 1975, he married the love of his life, Susan Price.
inkfreenews.com
Margaret Louise Marshall — UPDATED
Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane (Stowe) Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1943 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and attended one year at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake. Margaret taught for many years as a substitute school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. She even worked at a Christian Book Store in Peru.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara E. Randel
Barbara E. Randel, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 26, 1935. She married Bill in November 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dave) Koester, Hendersonville, Tenn. and Andrea (Tom) Klink, Plymouth; brother,...
Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is nearing competition of a four-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Goshen. The post Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Consolidated Courts Construction Can Be Viewed 24/7
ELKHART — A high-tech camera has been installed at the construction site of Elkhart County’s new Consolidated Courts campus so that local citizens can view how the new campus is taking shape. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts...
inkfreenews.com
Alcohol Board Approves Port Winona Permit Renewal
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission addressed an alcoholic beverage permit renewal for Port Winona LLC during a Sept. 1 meeting. The permit is being handled by representatives for the estate of Jim Zachary, one of Port Winona’s former owners who passed away in August 2021. Daniel Zachary, Jim’s father, attended the meeting as an estate representative, alongside Haley Zachary, Jim’s daughter.
inkfreenews.com
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose — UPDATED
Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, Oswego, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Anderson, to the late William C. and Laura (Rarick) Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in 1964, in Tucson, Ariz. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Demolition Set To Begin Tuesday
SILVER LAKE – Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley said Friday, Sept. 2, that Silver Lake officials have learned demolition of the old Silver Lake School on High Street is set to begin Tuesday. Town leaders hope to eventually replace the old brick three-story building with a community center. Past employees, students...
Comments / 0