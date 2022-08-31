ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance

While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today

The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers

The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lance reveals mindset with Jimmy G's surprising 49ers return

SANTA CLARA -- From the outside, Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the 49ers' backup quarterback sounds like an awkward situation. But for Trey Lance, it has been a clear positive. Lance shared Thursday that he has always felt at ease with Garoppolo, starting from when the club selected the North Dakota State product with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since news broke earlier this week that the veteran would be returning as a backup, Lance shared that there has been no conflict or tension.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick

Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
NBC Sports

For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft

The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine

Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins coach’s great reaction to Patriots adding Lynn Bowden Jr.

NFL teams seemingly pride themselves on being as secretive as possible, especially with offensive and defensive playbooks. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem to be as protective as other football coaches, though. Miami’s new head coach was asked during a press conference on Thursday if he or the...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday

It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Dolphins#American Football#The New England Patriots#Nfl Network#The Los Angeles Rams
NBC Sports

Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident

The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

When does the deadline arrive for Lamar Jackson, Ravens?

Recently, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suggested during a press conference that there’s a Week One deadline for getting a new deal done. So when specifically does the window of opportunity slam shut?. Given that the Broncos and Russell Wilson selected midnight on September 1, the Ravens and Jackson are...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension

Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic

When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason

Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad

For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book

The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy