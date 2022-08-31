Read full article on original website
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Where Do the Experts See the Jaguars Finishing in 2022?
What does Sports Illustrated make of the Jaguars' chances in 2022?
NBC Sports
49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance
While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
NBC Sports
Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today
The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and...
NBC Sports
Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers
The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
NBC Sports
Lance reveals mindset with Jimmy G's surprising 49ers return
SANTA CLARA -- From the outside, Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the 49ers' backup quarterback sounds like an awkward situation. But for Trey Lance, it has been a clear positive. Lance shared Thursday that he has always felt at ease with Garoppolo, starting from when the club selected the North Dakota State product with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since news broke earlier this week that the veteran would be returning as a backup, Lance shared that there has been no conflict or tension.
Raiders working out two former high-draft picks for LB spot
Las Vegas seems to be trying to fill in a few gaps all over the roster. Over the past two days, the Raiders have kicked the tires on an offensive lineman, a pair of linebackers, and a couple of defensive backs. On Thursday, Las Vegas took a look at former...
NBC Sports
49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick
Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NBC Sports
For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft
The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
NBC Sports
With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine
Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
Dolphins coach’s great reaction to Patriots adding Lynn Bowden Jr.
NFL teams seemingly pride themselves on being as secretive as possible, especially with offensive and defensive playbooks. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem to be as protective as other football coaches, though. Miami’s new head coach was asked during a press conference on Thursday if he or the...
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday
It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
Dolphins' legend Larry Csonka shares his reaction to meeting Mike McDaniel
The Miami Dolphins are very lucky that they have legendary players that will come spend the day at practice or hang out in team meetings, and they do so pretty frequently. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel have both mentioned how cool it is that Dan Marino is around the building and is always willing to share his input.
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
NBC Sports
When does the deadline arrive for Lamar Jackson, Ravens?
Recently, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suggested during a press conference that there’s a Week One deadline for getting a new deal done. So when specifically does the window of opportunity slam shut?. Given that the Broncos and Russell Wilson selected midnight on September 1, the Ravens and Jackson are...
NBC Sports
Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension
Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic
When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
NBC Sports
How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason
Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NBC Sports
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad
For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
NBC Sports
Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book
The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
