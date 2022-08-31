ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

3 Most shocking Atlanta Falcons roster decisions

The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
ATLANTA, GA
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
ATLANTA, GA
Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2

Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta

The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's ...
ATHENS, GA
SEC Network analyst lists K.J. Jefferson among top SEC quarterbacks

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson is one of the many reasons experts are high on the Razorbacks this season. He threw for over 2,500 yards, led the team in rushing one year ago, and scored 27 total touchdowns. This season, he plans to carry that momentum thanks to quality receiving options and an experienced offensive line. Because of that, one SEC Network analyst has listed Jefferson among the top SEC quarterbacks ahead of the week one slate. Jordan Rodgers, former Vanderbilt quarterback and current analyst for SEC Network, ranks Jefferson in the same tier as Mississippi State’s Will Rodgers, Tennessee‘s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Alabama‘s Bryce Young. The remaining four quarterbacks will face solid competition in week one, but Jefferson will have the best chance to prove just how talented he is. His squad hosts No. 22 Cincinnati on a national stage Saturday afternoon. The kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bearcats is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. List Where does Arkansas finish in the SEC West according to Dan Mullen?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Desmond Howard Reveals Georgia's Chances of Defending National Championship (Exclusive)

The 2022 college football season is underway, and the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson will start their seasons on Saturday. Both teams played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season with the Bulldogs taking down the Crimson Tide to win their first title since 1980. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard shared his thoughts on Georgia's chances of winning it again this season.
ATHENS, GA

