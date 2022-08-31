Read full article on original website
3 Most shocking Atlanta Falcons roster decisions
The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
Yardbarker
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
How to Watch: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks kickoff their 2022 college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against reigning National Champion No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in Atlanta. Saturday's game will be the first look for Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning, who will face off against his previous team.
MLive.com
After 3 knee surgeries, Muskegon native ready for big season with WMU football
KALAMAZOO, MI – Damari Roberson put on his football pads, eye black and tape just as he had countless times in his young football career. On paper, was nothing remarkable about Muskegon Mona Shores’ Sept. 17, 2017 matchup with an overmatched Jenison team, but five years later, it’s a game Roberson can’t forget.
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! News, notes, schedule, Player of the Week and more for Week 2
BAY CITY, MI -- Setting the stage for Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season in the Bay City area. Check back later tonight for all of the area scores, highlights, photos and reactions from throughout MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area. Game Day Bay City!. NEWS...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 2 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Sept. 1, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. STANDISH-STERLING 31, ITHACA 27. Standish-Sterling may...
MLive.com
Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2
Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta
The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's ...
Look: North Cobb Christian out-laterals the Music City Miracle by 4
Jadin Coates punctuates a five-lateral final play with a 55-yard run to the end zone and a 19-15 win
Western Conference Team Is Reportedly Interested In These 3 Utah Jazz Players
According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers "have some interest" in three players on the Utah Jazz.
SEC Network analyst lists K.J. Jefferson among top SEC quarterbacks
Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson is one of the many reasons experts are high on the Razorbacks this season. He threw for over 2,500 yards, led the team in rushing one year ago, and scored 27 total touchdowns. This season, he plans to carry that momentum thanks to quality receiving options and an experienced offensive line. Because of that, one SEC Network analyst has listed Jefferson among the top SEC quarterbacks ahead of the week one slate. Jordan Rodgers, former Vanderbilt quarterback and current analyst for SEC Network, ranks Jefferson in the same tier as Mississippi State’s Will Rodgers, Tennessee‘s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Alabama‘s Bryce Young. The remaining four quarterbacks will face solid competition in week one, but Jefferson will have the best chance to prove just how talented he is. His squad hosts No. 22 Cincinnati on a national stage Saturday afternoon. The kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bearcats is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. List Where does Arkansas finish in the SEC West according to Dan Mullen?
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 2 on Sep. 2
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Sep. 2, or Week 2 of the football season.
Popculture
Desmond Howard Reveals Georgia's Chances of Defending National Championship (Exclusive)
The 2022 college football season is underway, and the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson will start their seasons on Saturday. Both teams played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season with the Bulldogs taking down the Crimson Tide to win their first title since 1980. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard shared his thoughts on Georgia's chances of winning it again this season.
MLive.com
See Week 1 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
The start of Michigan’s high school football season last weekend allowed teams from across the state to finally reap some rewards after months of hard work in the weight room. After one week, it was pretty apparent which squads made the most of that time, as several teams made...
MLive.com
Coopersville wins one for the ‘old guys’ in victory over Sparta
SPARTA –Colton Bosch had a message for all those Coopersville students, players and fans who grew up back in the day when the Broncos and Sparta were each other’s biggest rivals. “For all the old guys, we wanted to win this one for them,” said Bosch, Coopersville’s senior...
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! Player of the Week results, Week 2 schedules
Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s football fans have had plenty to cheer about in recent seasons. The Cougars have won three consecutive state championships and five in the past six seasons. In all, the Cougars have won 38-straight games dating back to the 2018 season.
