Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults
The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
COVID-19 and the potential link to diabetes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It seems like a week doesn't pass that we don't hear about another after-effect of covid-19.The latest is a report that covid-19 may lead to an increased risk for diabetes.So is it true, and what else do we need to watch out for?So many aftershocks from covid are being blamed on the virus, but CBS News medical expert, Dr. David Agus, said that may be overreaching.As we learn to live with covid-19, there is no question some things linger."Sometimes, the effect of cough and lung issues can last much longer," said Dr. Agus.Dr. Agus said the nature...
CDC panel recommends Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters for ages 12 and older
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A panel of U.S. health advisers voted to recommend Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters that target the newest omicron strains for people 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adopt the recommendation, the last step before shots can begin. The panel will...
Almost half of cancer deaths are preventable
Data show that smoking, drinking alcohol and obesity are the biggest contributors to cancer worldwide. You have full access to this article via your institution. Nearly 50% of cancer deaths worldwide are caused by preventable risk factors, such as smoking and drinking alcohol, according to the largest study of the link between cancer burden and risk factors1.
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines ahead of fall booster campaign
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically targeting a subvariant of omicron. The move comes ahead of a fall campaign to give Americans booster shots, which is expected to launch in the coming days. The move marks the first time the vaccines have...
Ultraprocessed foods linked to cancer and early death, studies find
Ultra-processed foods significantly increases men's risk of colorectal cancer and can lead to early death for both men and women, especially from heart disease, according to two new studies.
Blood type may have a role in the risk of having a stroke before age 60
A new meta-analysis conducted by researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine suggests that blood type may have a role in the risk of stroke at an early age, according to a press release published by the institution. The study employed all known information from genetic studies on...
You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster
The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
Ecological effects of stress drive bacterial evolvability under sub-inhibitory antibiotic treatments
Stress is thought to increase mutation rate and thus to accelerate evolution. In the context of antibiotic resistance, sub-inhibitory treatments could then lead to enhanced evolvability, thereby fuelling the adaptation of pathogens. Combining wet-lab experiments, stochastic simulations and a meta-analysis of the literature, we found that the increase in mutation rates triggered by antibiotic treatments is often cancelled out by reduced population size, resulting in no overall increase in genetic diversity. A careful analysis of the effect of ecological factors on genetic diversity showed that the potential for regrowth during recovery phase after treatment plays a crucial role in evolvability, being the main factor associated with increased genetic diversity in experimental data.
CDC recommends reformulated Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all Americans over 12
A federal advisory panel voted 13-1 to recommend the boosters after more than six hours reviewing data on the current state of the COVID pandemic.
'Micro-breaks' from tasks show promise in boosting well-being
A review of 22 previously published studies suggests that taking micro-breaks—discontinuing a task for periods of 10 minutes or less—is generally associated with reduced fatigue and increased vigor. Patricia Albulescu of the West University of Timioara, Romania, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 31, 2022.
CDC head Dr. Walensky on fast-tracking new omicron-specific boosters: The consequences could be worse 'if we wait'
The omicron-specific booster shots set to arrive within the next week are being fast-tracked, and just got approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before being fully tested in humans. There's a good reason why, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "If we...
