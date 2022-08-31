ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers owner on Russell Westbrook: ‘From my point of view, he was our best players last year’

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZI0QM_0hcVVrTl00

Despite a very disappointing performance for Russell Westbrook in his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s owner gained a lot of respect for the former league MVP’s efforts last year and even believes he was one of the team’s best players in 2021-2022.

When the Lakers added Westbrook in the summer of 2021 the assumption was that the organization had a three-headed superstar monster — along with Lebron James and Anthony Davis — that made them favorites to win an NBA title. However, as we now know the exact opposite occurred.

Davis missed much of the season with injuries, James had his own health issues, and Westbrook was dubbed “Westbrick” by the Lakers faithful for his performance throughout the season. It was so bad that the team couldn’t even reach the NBA playoffs play-in tournament. However, despite consistent rumblings about the organization attempting to move the nine-time All-Star over the last few months, Los Angeles Lakers majority owner Jeanie Buss was a fan of the effort put out by Westbrook during a forgettable year.

Related: Lakers reportedly discussed 3 team trade with New York Knicks involving Russell Westbrook

In a Tuesday conversation with The Athletic to promote a Hulu documentary series about the Los Angeles Lakers’ rich history, Buss explained her belief on why Westbrook was one of the best players the team had last season.

“All I can say is that, from my point of view, he was our best player last year. He played pretty much every single game, showed up, worked hard. You know, I would have loved to have seen what this team would have looked like if they stayed healthy. It’s really tough to win when Anthony Davis isn’t on the court. LeBron was hurt a lot of the season. But Russ showed up every game and played hard every night. And, you know, I just really appreciate him for who he is and what he brings to the team.”

Jeanie Buss on Russell Westbrook

Following the interview, Buss adjusted her original comment by telling the outlet she really meant to say Westbrook was the Lakers’ most “consistent” player last season instead of one of their “best.”

Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss has no concerns about Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley’s locker room dynamic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZNmQ_0hcVVrTl00
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A new concern — beyond getting the 33-year-old back to his All-Star form — is what the locker room situation will now be like following the acquisition of defensive fire cracker Patrick Beverley . The duo has long had issues and rivalry that have lasted for years. Yet Buss is not concerned about possible locker room problems between the two and believes it’s all an attempt by fans and media to “create something” for interesting storylines.

  • Russell Westbrook stats (2021): 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 7.1 APG, 1.0 SPG

“Yeah, I remember all the video that circulated when the Lakers brought in Matt Barnes, (with) his relationship with Kobe over the years (and) being one of the best defenders on Kobe. And now he becomes teammates with Kobe. We’ve seen these storylines before. Pat Beverley was brought here to play defense, to be that guy that knows how to push his teammates, (who) sets an example with how he approaches his job. The day of the trade, he was already here after work hours working out. I got a chance to say hello to him as I was leaving for the day. He just brings that work ethic that we value, that coach Ham values and is going to be a leader in the locker room. So it has nothing to do with Russ. And like I said, I think that people, they love to pull up storylines and create something and that just isn’t the case.”

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Ex-NBA Star Reveals What He's Heard About Brittney Griner

Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas paid a visit to VladTV recently to talk a number of basketball-related topics, including the Brittney Griner situation. After rattling off a list of the WNBA's best players, Vlad asked why it took so long for Brittney Griner's name to come up. To which Arenas responded that the Phoenix Mercury center is more "valuable" to the Russian fanbase than in America, comparing it to former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury in China.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open

Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Mvp#Athletic#Hulu#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy