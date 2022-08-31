ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Sofia Vergara Goes Wild In 6-Inch Cheetah Print Platform Sandals With Ruched Bodycon Dress for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEVmR_0hcVVkXu00

Sofia Vergara pulled out a wild ensemble with the shoes to match for the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show red carpet on Tuesday. The co-judge arrived at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasadena, Calif., in an outfit that coordinated both leopard and cheetah print.

The “Modern Family” star appeared on the red carpet in a strapless cheetah print dress. The form-fitting garment had a ruched sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and leopard print skirt that faded into a cheetah print design. To place more emphasis on her look, Vergara accessorized with layered choker necklaces, a chunky bracelet and several midi rings.

For glam, the Colombian model went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in barrel curls.

When it came down to the shoes, Vergara boosted her height with a set of leopard print platform sandals. The shoe style had a small open-toe that was decorated with a large bow, a chunky outsole and was set on a 6-inch stiletto heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay , tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: See more of Vergara’s style through the years .

Comments / 10

Julie Gall
2d ago

Have watched AGT for a very long time! However, instead of showcasing talent, it is becoming more of a “how much boob can be showcased!”

Reply(2)
3
 

Comments / 0

