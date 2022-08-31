ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prostrate cancer group to resume meetings

 3 days ago
The Prostate Cancer Support Group will resume its meetings after pausing them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting is set for Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., but at a new location.

"We will still be meeting on the third Wednesday of the month, but will now be at the Geib Family Center," explained Dave Meese, of Goshen, who along with Craig Barnett, of Barnett Realty, founded the group. The Center is adjacent to the Geib Funeral Home, at 116, Second St. NE, in New Philadelphia.

"We appreciate the generosity of Craig, for letting us use his realty office for meetings since our group began back in October of 2016," Meese said. "But when COVID-19 hit us all in 2020, we decided to quit meeting for a while due to the fact that many of us were past 60, and were already subject to other health problems, including prostate cancer. Our space, though very comfortable, was limited when we had a growing group of attendees."

The new startup coincides with September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American men will be diagnosed with Prostate Cancer during his lifetime.

"When we started the group in 2016, the numbers were one in six men so there has been a slight change for the better." Meese noted.

The American Cancer Society still estimates that 268,490 men will be diagnosed with the disease in 2022, with black men being at higher risk of developing PC. "Our goal as a group is to support all men who are survivors of PC or those recently diagnosed or going through testing by listening to their stories, sharing our stories and giving them the information to help make educated decisions on their treatment. We don't claim to know the answers, but try to guide them through the process and help answer their questions if we can," Meese added.

Anyone who would feel more comfortable wearing a mask during the meetings is welcome to do that, he stressed.

Meese and Barnett have both dealt with a prostate cancer diagnosis and felt their experiences could help others. Barnett had a robotic prostatectomy in 2007 in Detroit, and Meese had the same surgery in 2010, at Mercy Hospital in Canton.

"We are happy that we can begin meeting again and are always open to any men who didn't know about our group and have questions about getting tested, different types of treatments for PC or have just been diagnosed. We just hope we can be of some help to them and their families."

For more information, contact Meese at 330-339-4184 or 330-401-3588 or email davemeese9@gmail.com; Craig Barnett at 330-339-1196 or 330-204-9901 or Roy Schilling at 330-897-4691.

* Statistics were obtained from Zero Cancer.org and the American Cancer Society.

