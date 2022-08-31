ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

