Read full article on original website
Related
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
A pilot turned his plane around on the runway to pick up a father and his daughter who missed the flight after losing a passport
After the girl's passport was found, flight attendants spoke to the captain who returned to the gate to collect her and her father, ITV News reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man left stunned after passenger takes his suitcase by mistake after flight – only to return it completely destroyed
A MAN was left stunned after a passenger took his suitcase by mistake - only to return it completely destroyed. The man said he was travelling with Delta when he had to put his carry on luggage in the overhead lockers far from his seat. He said it was around...
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a huge mistake you are making if you sit in the window seat
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why sitting in a window seat on a plane could be bad for your skin - in more ways than one. Former cabin crew member Arina Bloom spent two years dealing with passengers on planes and has learnt all about the mistakes we make every time we board an aircraft.
Dad threatened with arrest for holding his 2-year-old on his lap during Frontier flight
An Atlanta dad was met with threats of arrest, and got kicked off a plane, after trying to hold his 2-year-old daughter in his lap to comfort her before a Frontier Airlines flight over the weekend. Listen, flying with young children is anxiety-inducing for many parents. There’s the physical load...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Pilot Shows Hidden Compartment Found on Planes Complete With Bunk Beds
The room featured 12 beds and was hidden underneath the main cabin, as shown in the video with over 600,000 views.
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horror pic shows boy just moments before he drowns in swimming pool as adults don’t notice him for over a minute
A HORROR pic shows a boy jumping into a swimming pool just moments before he drowned - without anyone noticing. The tragic youngster was submerged underwater for over a minute at the facility in the city of Lianyuan, China, on August 14. Despite diving into the water that was already...
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death
Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You should never wear leggings on a flight – it could even prove fatal
THEY'RE the obvious choice of clothing for millions of female holidaymakers, but next time you're heading on a break, you should think twice about wearing leggings for your flight. According to one aviation expert, they are one of the most dangerous things a passenger could wear if an emergency occurs...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
KIDS・
Freeloading House Guests Blasted for Refusing to Split Restaurant Bill
According to the Mumsnet post the issue centered on the fact one of their hosts had "the more expensive starter."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
955M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0