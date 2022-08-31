Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Armie Hammer Is Sober and 'Preparing Himself' for Explosive 'House of Hammer' Documentary, Source Says
Armie Hammer is gearing up for the release of the explosive three-part House of Hammer docuseries, which aims to shine a light on the disgraced actor and the whole Hammer family. A source tells ET that Hammer is trying to "prepare himself as much as he can" for what's to come when the doc airs September 2.
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
"Inventing Anna": Rachel Williams suing Netflix for how she was portrayed in show about fake heiress Anna Sorokin
Netflix has been hit with a defamation lawsuit by Rachel DeLoache Williams, who is unhappy with how she was portrayed in the scripted series "Inventing Anna." The show is based on convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who befriended Williams in real life. Williams wrote about her relationship with...
'Lord of the Rings' prequel is Amazon Prime Video's biggest premiere
Amazon announced Saturday that its big budget series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, had marked the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video -- with 25 million viewers. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, breaking all previous records, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video," a company statement said.
ETOnline.com
Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Opens Up About 'House of Hammer' Doc and 'Multigenerational Abuse' (Exclusive)
Casey Hammer is opening up to ET about the Discovery+ House of Hammer documentary premiering on Sept. 2, and she's hoping it instills some courage in people facing abusive situations in their own families while shining a light on the privileged lives of the wealthy. ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke...
Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene
Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Describes The ‘Absolute Nightmare’ Of Getting Into Jacob Shape And Maintaining It For The Movies
Twilight's Taylor Lautner gained a whopping 35 pounds to play Jacob.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split
Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically. GrosbyGroup Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his...
Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split
Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
After Britney Spears Dropped A Video With New Allegations, Mom Lynne Spears Responded With An Allegation Of Her Own
Last night, Britney Spears posted and then deleted a twenty-plus minute video in which she talked extensively about her personal life and the time she was under a conservatorship. She blasted her family, especially her parents, for restricting her freedom and made a series of allegations. She claimed her father kept her from friends. She claimed her mother and two girlfriends held her down on a gurney and had her taken away in an ambulance. She claimed her Las Vegas residency ended because she refused to do a dance move, leading to her show being cancelled and her being asked to lie and say her father was sick.
disneydining.com
Former Disney Star Admits to Suicidal Thoughts, Abusing Ex-Girlfriends
Ask any millennial, and a lot of them will tell you that the late 90s and early 2000s were a great time to be a fan of the Disney Channel. Remembering shows like Lizzie McGuire, Boy Meets World, and Even Stevens always make us smile. And who could forget Disney Channel Original Movies like Halloweentown, Smart House, Phantom of the Megaplex, and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century? So many of the stars of these shows and movies seemed to grow up in front of our eyes, but sadly, some of their lives have not been as happy as their lives in the shows they were in.
Kardashian fans divided after Kim ‘blatantly copies’ Kourtney in new photos as sister rivalry heats up
KIM Kardashian has been accused of taking a page directly from Kourtney Kardashian's book with her latest gas station photoshoot. Both the Kardashians stars were slammed for "mocking" poor and working-class people with the pics. The comments about an alleged sibling rivalry came after Kim, 41, was spotted doing a...
‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Dazzles in Sebastian Lelio’s Mesmerizing Study of Faith and Abuse
World premiering at Telluride and to be distributed by Netflix this fall, The Wonder scintillates for a number of reasons. For one thing, its study of religious fanaticism and sexual abuse touches a nerve in today’s culture. It also represents perhaps the finest achievement to date of Chilean director Sebastian Lelio, who won an Oscar for A Fantastic Woman and also helmed such well received movies as Gloria (and its American remake, Gloria Bell) and Disobedience. But the film will be remembered primarily for the monumental performance by Florence Pugh, who transports audiences on her character’s journey to save the...
Daughter Praised for Refusing to Add 'Gold Digging' Stepmom to Trust Fund
The daughter claims her father had various relationships with younger women in the past and set up the funds to protect his assets.
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for TikTok video of 10-year-old daughter Penelope’s makeup routine
Kourtney Kardashian has been criticised for posting a video of her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, sharing her makeup routine.In a since-deleted video posted on Kardashian and her daughter’s joint account, Penelope could be seen with her hair pushed back, as she quickly documented her makeup regimen. The clip, which has been reshared on the popular Reddit community R/KUWTK, showed Penelope using a wide range of products, including concealer, eyeshadow, blush, and lip gloss, before she showcased her completed look and waved goodbye to the camera.On social media, multiple users have criticised the 43-year-old reality star, claiming that her daughter was...
Charlbi Dean’s Brother Shares Insight on His Sister’s Sudden Passing
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Charlbi Dean's family is clearing up allegations surrounding the actress' sudden death. The late Black Lightning actress' brother, Alex Jacobs, shut down rumors that surfaced on social media that his sister's death was linked to the COVID-19 vaccines. "That is completely...
Nickelodeon Bombshell: Report Alleges Producer Dan Schneider Asked for “Skimpier” Clothes on Teen Stars, Massages from Female Staff
A new bombshell report about Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider is shedding light on years of rumors of inappropriate behavior on the sets of his shows, including iCarly, Victorious and Zoey 101. Not long after iCarly star Jennette McCurdy published a memoir which included references to “the creator,” sparking renewed conversation about Schneider’s Nickelodeon tenure, Insider launched an investigation; and the results are, predictably, pretty bleak. While few stars from Schneider’s shows went on the record with Insider, one actress, Daniella Monet, shared her own uncomfortable experience working with him on Victorious. Monet, who starred on the series as Trina Vega, told Insider some of the show’s...
Pomeranian Who Loves to Play Dead Sends Internet Wild: 'Am I the Drama'
"Just another day of frightening passersby on the NYC sidewalk," his owner wrote.
