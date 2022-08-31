Every word Erik ten Hag said in his press conference ahead of Man United's Premier League clash against Leicester City

Read full article on original website
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Kevin de Bruyne showed why he is the best player in the Premier League after stunning assist for Erling Haaland
Kevin de Bruyne showed his class once again during Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday evening. The first half was cagey as neither side managed to register a shot on target, City were in control through out as they dominated the possession of the ball. But it...
5 things we learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
It wasn’t pretty in the end, but for the first time since December 2021, Manchester United have won three on the bounce. In a game of two halves, United produced enough going forward in the first half to force the issue with Jadon Sancho scoring his second of the season as Erik ten Hag's men comfortably held on for the win.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Edouard Mendy injury and explains poor form
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Edouard Mendy has an injury and explained the goalkeeper’s recent poor form for the side. The news comes after the Blues’ 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, in which the west London side won the game in dramatic circumstances. Michail...
How Lisandro Martinez has improved "slow motion" Man United, as defender named most important signing
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has sung the praises of Lisandro Martinez following his signing from Ajax in the summer. The 24-year-old was a vital cog of Erik ten Hag's title winning team in the Eredivisie last term and looks to be an important player for him at Old Trafford.
Thomas Tuchel provides Ben Chilwell fitness update amid Chelsea heroics
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided a fitness update on Ben Chilwell after the defender’s heroics against West Ham on Saturday. The Blues beat the Hammers 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with an overall quiet game ending in dramatic fashion. Chilwell came off the bench soon after Michail Antonio gave...
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will train after mask fitting in Milan
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will begin training for his new side. Aubameyang signed for the Blues on Deadline Day from Barcelona and arrives as one of six major signings at the club this summer. He previously worked under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia...
Revealed: Christian Pulisic's role in Rafael Leao's potential move to Chelsea
Christian Pulisic’s role in Chelsea’s move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao this summer has been revealed. Throughout the course of the transfer window Pulisic faced an uncertain future at the Blues, having been unable to find consistent game time in recent months. He was linked with a...
Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Latest deadline day news on Ronaldo, Antony, Dubravka and more
Manchester United's deadline day is underway and there are tons of updates to keep up with throughout and you can do that with our live blog below. Erik ten Hag's side will face Leicester City in their fourth game of the Premier League season in the evening, but there will be much to pay attention to elsewhere.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Rio Ferdinand analyses historic match against Arsenal dubbed the ‘Battle of the Buffet’
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has provided a fascinating insight into the famous 2004 clash against Arsenal, dubbed the ‘Battle of the Buffet’. Arsenal arrived at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ with an unbeaten run of 49 matches, however, their match soon turned into a nightmare.
Erik ten Hag has made his mind up on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United
Despite it looking like he could leave the club earlier this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will look to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season as he is set to stay. Signed by Manchester United for £50 million in 2019, Wan-Bissaka had a very promising first season in Manchester.
Ben Chilwell delivers verdict on performance in Chelsea win and West Ham disallowed goal
Chelsea’s substitute hero Ben Chilwell has delivered his verdict on their win against West Ham and their opponent’s disallowed goal. The Blues secured a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in dramatic fashion after what was a closely fought affair in west London. Michail Antonio gave...
Joel Matip went full Randy Orton after Liverpool's 98th minute winner against Newcastle
Joel Matip morphed into Randy Orton after Liverpool scored a 98th minute winner against Newcastle United. After blitzing Bournemouth 9-0 at the weekend, the Reds had to come from behind to beat Eddie Howe's side at Anfield. The Magpies' record signing Alexander Isak put Newcastle 1-0 up on his debut...
