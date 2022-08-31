EASTERN OREGON – (From ODOT) I-84 eastbound lanes are now closed between Exit 216 six miles east of Pendleton and Exit 374 in Ontario due to wildfire between mileposts 365 and 367. The westbound freeway is also closed to all traffic between Ontario and Baker City. The eastbound closure was moved from Baker City to Pendleton due to limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande, creating unsafe conditions for those communities. OR 245 southwest of Baker City is also closed to all but local traffic, as it is not a viable detour for freeway traffic. Crews are battling the blaze, but high winds are creating challenges for the firefighting effort. The closures could remain in place for several hours. There are no viable local detours around the closure. Please DO NOT blindly follow GPS navigation apps/devices as they could lead you onto remote, unserviced roads not suitable for your vehicle. Stay in a community with services or on main highways.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO