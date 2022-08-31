Read full article on original website
Related
Update | I-84 in Oregon reopens after wind-blown fire that forced a shutdown for hours
Eastbound traffic was stopped near Pendleton.
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Chamber wants to grow
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce has plans to expand and remodel its building at Main Street and Southwest Frazer Avenue. The $2.3 million project has been shelved during the pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Cheri Rosenberg said the plans to turn the building into a resource center all depend on when the funding can be found.
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bridge over the Umatilla River moves forward
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners will consider entering into a memorandum of understanding at its meeting next week with the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla. The MOU declares that West Punkin Center Road is the best option for building a new bridge over the Umatilla River that would connect to Interstate 82.
elkhornmediagroup.com
I-84 CLOSED EASTBOUND PENDLETON TO ONTARIO DUE TO WILDFIRE
EASTERN OREGON – (From ODOT) I-84 eastbound lanes are now closed between Exit 216 six miles east of Pendleton and Exit 374 in Ontario due to wildfire between mileposts 365 and 367. The westbound freeway is also closed to all traffic between Ontario and Baker City. The eastbound closure was moved from Baker City to Pendleton due to limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande, creating unsafe conditions for those communities. OR 245 southwest of Baker City is also closed to all but local traffic, as it is not a viable detour for freeway traffic. Crews are battling the blaze, but high winds are creating challenges for the firefighting effort. The closures could remain in place for several hours. There are no viable local detours around the closure. Please DO NOT blindly follow GPS navigation apps/devices as they could lead you onto remote, unserviced roads not suitable for your vehicle. Stay in a community with services or on main highways.
elkhornmediagroup.com
New overpass is taking shape
PASCO – The first steel girders have been placed on the Lewis Street Overpass project in downtown Pasco. Slated for fall 2023 completion, the project will join Second Avenue on the west to Oregon Avenue on the east. Improvements include the construction of a 625-foot, four- span concrete overpass...
pnwag.net
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
They’re cutting down trees along Gway. What’s coming next to Richland?
Cedar and Sage Homes is the developer for the project
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 30, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Former Benton sheriff clears legal hurdle, but fallout after his recall could cost millions
Both of the legal issues have ties to the employee mistreatment claims.
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM
RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
KVAL
Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death
UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says on August 31, adult in custody, Billy Bentley died. Bentley was 68 years old. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, he initially entered DOC custody in August 2009, from Multnomah County, with an earliest release date of July 31, 2031.
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Overdose deaths are up 300% in food service workers and up 100% in construction workers and laborers.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Fentanyl, gun found during investigation into stolen vehicles
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man is facing felony charges after Benton County deputies recovered what they believe to be more than 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media that deputies have been patrolling Tri-City Heights due to a large number of stolen vehicles being found there.
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
nbcrightnow.com
Deputies recover 200 grams of fentanyl
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted person after patrolling for stolen vehicles and talking with citizens. After serving a search warrant, deputies recovered 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The man is being held on felony charges.
Comments / 4