ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Andy Murray
Front Office Sports

Stephen A. Smith Goes Outside ESPN For New Non-Sports Podcast

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Gatorade Teams With NFL for Caffeinated Energy Drink

Gatorade is pairing with the NFL to launch the brand’s first caffeinated energy drink. Dubbed “Fast Twitch,” the drink marks the first time the league has worked with its longtime corporate sponsor to develop an athletic energy beverage. Fast Twitch is scheduled to hit store shelves in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Us Open#Tennis Tv Ratings#Grand Slam#Espn Digital Properties#Ibm
Front Office Sports

DraftKings’ First Chief Media Officer Is Leaving Company￼

One of the key architects in the transformation of sports betting operators into media companies is out at DraftKings. Brian Angiolet is leaving DraftKings less than 18 months after he was hired as the sports betting giant’s first chief media officer. It was his decision to step down, a source with knowledge of the exit told FrontOffice Sports.
NFL
Front Office Sports

LIV Players Finally Acknowledge Money in Decision to Join

BOSTON — The elephant in the room at the LIV Golf Media Center was quickly escorted out of the building Wednesday. During their introductory press conferences, new LIV golfers acknowledged the role money played in their decision to join the offshoot golf league. “Yes, the money was a factor,”...
GOLF
Front Office Sports

CFP Committee Reportedly Could Vote to Move on Expansion

After over a year of stagnation — and failure to compromise — an expansion plan for the College Football Playoff may finally be formalized. On Friday, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers, which includes one university president representative from every FBS conference and Notre Dame, will meet virtually to potentially vote on a new model, according to multiple reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy