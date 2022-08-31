Read full article on original website
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Serena Williams’ Last Dance Continues To Spark Big TV Numbers
Serena Williams’ last dance at the U.S. Open continues to produce monster TV numbers for ESPN. The retiring Williams’ second-round victory over Anett Kontaveit Wednesday night averaged 2.3 million viewers in the “PrimeTime at the US Open” window from 7 pm to 12:13 am ET. That...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Drew Brees Joins Purdue NIL Collective To Help All Sports Athletes
On Thursday afternoon, Purdue athletes, local media members, department supporters, and alumni gathered at a pizza parlor in Indiana ahead of the Purdue Boilermakers football team’s matchup against Penn State. In any other year, it may have been a normal pregame event. But it was far from that —...
Stephen A. Smith Goes Outside ESPN For New Non-Sports Podcast
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
ESPN’s Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Produce Better Schedule For ‘MNF’
“Why would anybody pay an announcer $18 million a year.”. Ever since the billion-dollar spending spree for NFL announcer talent kicked off, that question has been asked by fans and sports business executives. The answer for ESPN is apparent since it lured Fox’s Troy Aikman and Joe Buck from rival...
Johnny Manziel Could Be Subject Of New Netflix Documentary
Of all the NFL busts who partied their way out of the league, Johnny Manziel might be the most intriguing. It was only a decade ago that Manziel-mania was in full swing, with “Johnny Football” becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012. Who can...
Gatorade Teams With NFL for Caffeinated Energy Drink
Gatorade is pairing with the NFL to launch the brand’s first caffeinated energy drink. Dubbed “Fast Twitch,” the drink marks the first time the league has worked with its longtime corporate sponsor to develop an athletic energy beverage. Fast Twitch is scheduled to hit store shelves in...
LIV Golf Enlists David Ortiz To Welcome Fans To Boston Event
LIV Golf is turning to one of the most popular athletes in New England sports history to promote its Boston tournament: David “Big Papi” Ortiz. The Boston Red Sox legend will appear in a video for the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this weekend, according to Will Staeger, LIV’s chief media officer.
DraftKings’ First Chief Media Officer Is Leaving Company￼
One of the key architects in the transformation of sports betting operators into media companies is out at DraftKings. Brian Angiolet is leaving DraftKings less than 18 months after he was hired as the sports betting giant’s first chief media officer. It was his decision to step down, a source with knowledge of the exit told FrontOffice Sports.
LIV Players Finally Acknowledge Money in Decision to Join
BOSTON — The elephant in the room at the LIV Golf Media Center was quickly escorted out of the building Wednesday. During their introductory press conferences, new LIV golfers acknowledged the role money played in their decision to join the offshoot golf league. “Yes, the money was a factor,”...
CFP Committee Reportedly Could Vote to Move on Expansion
After over a year of stagnation — and failure to compromise — an expansion plan for the College Football Playoff may finally be formalized. On Friday, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers, which includes one university president representative from every FBS conference and Notre Dame, will meet virtually to potentially vote on a new model, according to multiple reports.
