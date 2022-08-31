ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments

PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's $140m recruit Cam Smith could "fall off the map" warns Watson

There was so much to unpack as Bubba Watson faced the media for the first time as a LIV Golf Tour player. First, there was (in this writer's opinion) this tedious banter about making the best peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for his new team mates. WATCH:. If you didn't...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau wants "big things" for Crushers franchise on LIV Golf Tour

Bryson DeChambeau wants to do "big things" with the Crushers GC team franchise according to new LIV Golf recruit Anirban Lahiri. It is assumed that each LIV Golf team will become a franchise in due course such as what we see in American football and basketball. DeChambeau and Lahiri are on the team with Paul Casey and Charles Howell III.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Former LIV Golf player pledges support to DP World Tour after $360,000 payday

DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal, who played in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, appears to have no plans to play the series anymore. The 39-year-old Spanish pro was one of several DP World Tour members including the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell who were fined £100,000 and banned from three tournaments for playing the curtain raising LIV event just outside of London.
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Has Honest Admission After Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson rubbed a lot of people the wrong way by joining LIV Golf earlier this year. He opened about that decision during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. Mickelson, who made his LIV Golf debut in June, was asked if there's any part of his situation that he wishes he handled differently.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
GOLF
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players

If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
GOLF

