Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister aims to ‘make the most’ of new opportunity in familiar defense at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Set to Play for Fourth Time on Sept. 3
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’ll be taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. Playing before Labor Day is a relatively new phenomenon in Ohio State football history, so the season’s first edition of Ohio State on This Date will be a bit leaner than the rest of them to come as the season progresses. The Buckeyes have only played on Sept. 3 three times before this year, and all of those games have come since 2005.
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread and Eleven Warriors Prop Bets
The day is finally here. It's one that Buckeye Nation looks forward to every September and now, here it is. This one feels a little more important though. Ohio State is set to host Notre Dame in a top-five matchup – the Buckeyes' first-ever top-five matchup in a season opener – Saturday night in the Shoe. The college football world will not only be watching in primetime, but plenty of recruits – both committed to Ohio State and uncommitted – will also be in attendance. To say that this is an important game and weekend for Ryan Day's program would be quite an understatement.
Eleven Warriors
Lee Corso Puts on Brutus Head, Picks Ohio State to Beat Notre Dame Ahead of Top-Five Showdown
Lee Corso is going with Brutus and the Buckeyes. It certainly didn't take long for Lee Corso to put on the Brutus mascot head this season, which has almost become a yearly tradition at this point. Ahead of the top-five showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame in Columbus Saturday night, the legendary college football personality picked the Buckeyes to beat the Fighting Irish in the season opener, the first top-five matchup to open the season in Ohio State's storied history.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Tells Teammates to Suit Up, Ohio State Has the Nation's Best Offensive Line and the Big Ten Network Will Chronicle an Infamous Michigan Moment
Here it is, folks — the last Skull Session of the offseason. Tomorrow morning, a gameday Skull Session will be live on the website at 5 a.m., and Eleven Warriors will be off and running covering Ohio State as it hopes to win the program's first national championship since 2014.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock
Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso threatens to not make College GameDay headgear pick for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Lee Corso is back with the boys after broadcasting live from his home in Week 0. College GameDay is back in Columbus this week for the monumental showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State is the first school where Corso put on the headgear many years ago, and...
Eleven Warriors
Blue Bloods Square Off in the Shoe
The 2022 season opener is just one sunrise away. And it's not your ordinary season kickoff as No. 5 Notre Dame comes to town for a primetime banger. Just like you, this week's participants are chomping at the bit so let me get out of the way. Please welcome my...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eleven Warriors
Previewing Ohio State's Massive Recruiting Weekend Ahead of the Notre Dame Game
It's only Week 1, yet Ohio State will likely host its largest recruiting weekend of the season the very first time the Buckeyes set foot into Ohio Stadium in 2022. More than 60 recruits from various classes are expected to attend the highly anticipated top-five matchup, including some highly-touted names among them. Twelve five-star prospects between the classes of 2023 and 2024 will be in attendance, as will 19 commits from the 2023 class and the lone commit from 2024, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Eleven Warriors
Notes on Ohio State Targets’ Conversations with Buckeye Coaches As Direct Communication with 2024 Recruits Begins
Ohio State coaches and class of 2024 recruits alike kept their phones close all day Thursday. Sept. 1 is a massive day on the recruiting calendar for prospects in their junior year of high school and the Buckeyes were certainly active Thursday in reaching out to their coveted targets. Thursday...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hosts Notre Dame in Marquee Matchup of College Football’s Opening Weekend
7:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 3. Add in the history and tradition of the two programs, which have played each other only six previous times despite their proximity to each other in the Midwest, and Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium isn’t just the most anticipated season-opening game of this year’s college football season, but a game Ohio State fans and even its players have been looking forward to for years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1
TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
Eleven Warriors
Three Key Matchups in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Ohio State enters its first game of the season as a three-score favorite over the No. 5 team in the country. But make no mistake; given the inherent unknowns at the start of any college football campaign, there’s plenty of danger for the Buckeyes as they host the Marcus Freeman-led Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Horseshoe.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Say New Turf at Ohio Stadium is “Way Better” Than Last Year
TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba both laughed when they were asked about the difference between the new turf at Ohio Stadium and the field they played on last year. The previous turf inside the Shoe, which was in place for eight Ohio State football seasons, drew plenty of criticism from afar as fans took notice of players slipping and the fading color in the scarlet end zones. Based on what Henderson and Smith-Njigba had to say on Wednesday, it was clear they weren’t happy with the worn-out playing surface either.
Eleven Warriors
Austin Siereveld Handling Punting Duties for Lakota East and Plans to Enroll Early at Ohio State, Omar White Picks Up a Buckeyes Offer
Austin Siereveld is being asked to play all three phases of the game for Lakota East this season. The Ohio State commit starts at both offensive tackle and defensive end while also serving as the Thunderhawks’ punter. You probably wouldn’t expect a 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect that will play interior offensive line for OSU to be nimble enough to handle kicking duties at the prep level, but the future Buckeye relishes the opportunity to help his team. In his first week handling the job, Siereveld recorded a punt that traveled more than 50 yards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eleven Warriors
What to Know About College GameDay’s Coverage of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
ESPN’s College GameDay will visit Columbus for the 21st time this weekend to feature a top-five matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but Ohio State's on-campus festivities are set to begin much earlier, with ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting live from campus starting at 9 a.m. We have everything you need to know about College GameDay whether you’re planning to watch or attend and several other activities that will take place before the tradition-rich programs battle on the gridiron.
Eleven Warriors
Q&A with Notre Dame Beat Writer Tyler Horka on Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish’s Chances Against Ohio State
7:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 3. As Notre Dame prepares to make the trip to Columbus for the highly anticipated season-opening matchup between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, we invited Tyler Horka, who covers Notre Dame for Blue & Gold Illustrated, to answer some questions about the fifth-ranked squad from South Bend.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Players Preview Buckeyes’ Top-Five Matchup with Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been looking forward to playing Notre Dame since he was a recruit. Ohio State's star wide receiver will get his chance at playing the Fighting Irish under the lights at Ohio Stadium in four days. "I love these types of games," Smith-Njigba said when meeting with Wednesday.
First Look At Safelite Field Logos On Ohio Stadium Turf
The Buckeyes announced a multi-year partnership with the Columbus-based auto glass company last week.
Comments / 0