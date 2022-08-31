Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Surgeries stopped at North Dallas medical center after IV bag is possibly tampered with
NORTH DALLAS - Surgicare North Dallas paused operations today after finding an IV bag ‘appeared to have been compromised’, according to Baylor Scott and White. The facility on Coit Road called law enforcement to investigate. In a statement, Baylor Scott & White said it "remains focused on assisting...
fox4news.com
Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.
fox4news.com
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
fox4news.com
'In God We Trust' signs at North Texas schools break the law, parents say
Parents issued cease-and-desist letters to several North Texas school districts who refused to take down "In God We Trust" signs that they say break Texas law. The parents say the "In God We Trust" signs provided to Carroll ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Keller ISD and Mansfield ISD by conservative corporation Patriot Mobile are not in compliance with the law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD superintendent finalist Dr. Angelica Ramsey discusses plans for the district
FORT WORTH, Texas - While it’s not yet official, it appears an educator known for turning around underperforming schools will be Fort Worth ISD’s next superintendent. Earlier this week, the district’s trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Angelica Ramsey as the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
fox4news.com
Dallas Police Department investigating 'racist' challenge coin rendering
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department said it is investigating a so-called challenge coin made by a white officer that the head of the Dallas Black Police Association called "racist." The chief of police called it wrong and said the officer is suspended and under investigation by internal affairs. Challenge...
fox4news.com
Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall police
ROCKWALL, Texas - A man suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping two children in Dallas was killed in a shootout with Rockwall police. Police are still trying to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to this officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Summerhill Drive, near Interstate 30 and Horizon Road.
fox4news.com
Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Lynetta Washington's killer
DALLAS - Dallas police have persons of interest in the murder of a woman more than a year ago who was shot and killed during a street takeover. There are two men caught on tape that detectives are trying to identify. Lynetta Washington, 54, was walking in the 4600 block...
fox4news.com
Sacshe officer shot in ambush attack, suspect hospitalized
SACHSE, Texas - Sachse police shot a man who ambushed officers while they were sitting in a parked police vehicle. It happened just after midnight Friday as the officers were wrapping up after responding to an unrelated call. They were parked outside Medpost Urgent Care on Highway 78. Police said...
fox4news.com
Euless Trinity High student said he was going to blow up school, police say
EULESS, Texas - Several North Texas schools and districts on Thursday either had to go on lockdown or lockout due to threats either to schools or outside of them. That included an evacuation of Euless Trinity High School, where a student there made what sounded like a verbal threat. As a result, a bomb squad came out to do a full sweep of the campus.
fox4news.com
Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car. The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd. During the traffic stop,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine flips in rollover crash, injuring four firefighters
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured after one of their fire engines flipped over and was damaged in a crash early Saturday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m., on NW 28th Street, near Ellis Avenue, just north of Billy Bob’s. The Fort Worth Fire...
fox4news.com
Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
fox4news.com
Dallas organization offers job opportunities for the sight-impaired
Envision Dallas is part of a national organization that helps blind or visually impaired people find jobs and careers. Its programs help people find positions in various fields from customer service, manufacturing and sales. As Labor Day approaches, Envision Dallas says it wants people to know there is work for all. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu has more.
fox4news.com
Dallas man carjacked, murdered someone before bizarre arrest on I-35, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police identify suspect they say sat on passenger door and shot at officers during chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police identified the man that they say hung outside a passenger-side door and shot at officers with a shotgun during a police chase into Haltom City on Tuesday. Eliseo Suarez Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly...
fox4news.com
McKinney church vandalized with racist graffiti for the second time this summer
MCKINNEY, Texas - The reverend of a McKinney church said he is frustrated after his church was vandalized with racist graffiti for the second time this summer. An employee of Stonebridge United Methodist Church found the graffiti on Sunday morning. The messages included racial slurs and swastikas. "It’s white supremacist...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
fox4news.com
Hissing alligator spotted near Lake Worth ATM
Crikey! There's never a dull moment for police officers in the Fort Worth suburb of Lake Worth. They responded to call this week about a hissing alligator in a bank ATM drive-thru.
Comments / 0