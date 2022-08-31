Read full article on original website
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Carrie Ross-Gingerich Parental Coaching
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Carrie Ross-Gingerich...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Blossom & Thrive Coaching and Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Blossom &...
City of Norwalk has immediate openings in eary care and education programs
Hoping to enroll your child in early care or early education programs?. The City of Norwalk is alerting residents to immediate openings in a variety of early care and education programs in Norwalk, including for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. "We have openings in center-based and family childcare," they say. You...
RHS student is making our community a safer place to call home
As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, Briony Sekelsky, a senior at Ridgefield High School is making our community a safer place for our young community members. Briony explains, “Safe Spaces in Ridgefield are places where youth can go if they are in town without a parent/guardian and feel uncomfortable or unsafe.”
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Scoops Hope st
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Scoops Hope...
Danbury's Junior Garden Club Welcomes Members from Danbury and Surrounding Towns
The Danbury Garden Club invites Young People Grades 1 - 12 Flower Design, Construction Project with Recyclable Materials,. Environmental Awareness, Poetry Contest, Civic Projects,. Learn to Plant and Grow Flowers, Pick Up Some Gardening Tips,. and so much more. The Club meets one Saturday per Month (Sep.-Dec. and Feb.-May) At...
Sadie is living proof that Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is at work in our community building strong and stable families
Please join Housatonic Habitat for Humanity at their upcoming Blueprints and Blue Jeans event on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield and help them raise funds to fulfill the nonprofit's mission of building homes, community and hope. Tickets are $125 each, groups of 10 are $1000. Visit HousatonicHabitat.org...
Bethel Public Schools Announces Staff Recognition Awards
In her first newsletter of the 2022-2023 school year, Bethel Superindent of Schools Christine Carver announced that at the staff convocation, the District recognized the 2022 Sara Mass Award recipient, Robin Lamontagne, Berry School Nurse, and the District Teacher of the Year, Kristine Komorowski, Kindergarten Teacher, Rockwell School. Congratulations to...
Stacey’s Totally Baked to Open Storefront Location in Ridgefield
Ridgefield resident Stacey Sussman, the owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked is spreading her sweetness and will soon have a storefront location!. Sussman has received a Zoning permit with the Town of Ridgefield and will open a bakery at 113 Danbury Road, the former location of Bahr & Co. A sign on the window of the shop says, “Hiring Part-time Baker’s Assistant” (you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details).
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive this Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
This Week in the City Spotlights Ellsworth Avenue School
This episode of This Week in the City highlights the addition and renovation of Ellsworth Avenue School. This project was managed internally by Danbury Construction Services, a department within Danbury Public Works. This is another example of the working collaboration between the City of Danbury and the Danbury Public Schools....
Ridgefield Letter: What Children Absorb - Re-elect Aimee
When grownups struggle, so do children. If grownups can’t effectively process their experience and manage their emotions, what chance do children have? Our kids drink in our tensions. From the pandemic to Putin’s war and global warming, our kids are watching us. We must do all we can...
APDA Optimism Walk at Sherwood Island in Westport on October 1
The Southern CT Optimism Walk for the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sherwood Island State Park. Register now and be part of this special day as we raise much-needed funds and awareness for Parkinson's disease.* Online registration...
CityCenter Danbury Announces 5th Annual Scarecrow Decorating Event
All downtown businesses, organizations and groups are invited to participate in our ‘Fall in Love with Downtown’ event!. We will provide the scarecrow frame – you stuff and decorate the scarecrow for display on a downtown lamp post. Your organization’s scarecrow will also be featured in CityCenter’s social media and e-newsletter.
Town of Darien Announces 2022-2023 Connecticut Energy Assistance Program
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program helps eligible Darien residents with home heating costs. Darien Human Services will begin accepting applications for the 2022-2023 program on Monday, September 19th for households who heat with oil and on Monday, October 17th for households who heat with electricity, gas, or propane. Residents must meet the following income restrictions:
Town of Southbury is hiring a Planning Director
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Planning Director. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Planning Director to manage the Land Use Department. This position is 35 hours/week with a salary range of $75,000-$85,000 and offers a comprehensive benefits package. The position is responsible for administering the land use regulatory process for the Planning, Zoning and Inland Wetlands Commissions and supervising the activities of the Land Use Department.
Town of Darien Seeks Building Board of Appeals Candidates
The Town is looking to populate its Building Board of Appeals. The members of this Board must have very specific qualifications that are outlined in Section 30 of the Town Charter and CGS 29-266 of the State of Connecticut Statutes. The Board must consist of at least one plumber and...
Lynne Vanderslice Provides Wilton Update: Pedestrian Bridge Construction, Gaga Pit at Merwin Meadows, Field Lightning Detection, and More!
With almost half of Wilton households having children back in the Wilton Public Schools this week, it certainly feels like summer is over. Hope everyone had a good one. Wilton has been in Stage 2 drought conditions for approximately a month. During that month, we have continued to see little rainfall, communities to the north moved to Stage 3 and some Wilton residents are reporting insufficient or no well water. The following are measures to conserve water for your benefit and those of the community. Although voluntary, the measures are strongly encouraged. Wilton does not have an ordinance requiring enforcement as some residents have requested.
September at The Aldrich: Dine with Artists, Aliza Shvarts’ Hotline, Outdoor Artist Talk, Music for Voices Concert and More!
Enjoy a three-course farm-to-table dinner by Hayfields Market in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden where you will dine with Aldrich exhibiting artists and Museum supporters. Enjoy a cocktail hour featuring Nod Hill Brewery beer and cocktails with Litchfield Distillery spirits and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tables will be set with florals by The Hickories and menu cards featuring work by exhibiting artist LaKela Brown for guests to take home along with chocolates by Bridgewater Chocolate. The evening will include a silent auction featuring works of art by artists who have exhibited at the Museum and exclusive experiences.
Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel Hands Over The Reins after 21 Years of Service, Dedication and Volunteerism
When Allison Stockel moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut in December of 2000, her son was 6 months old, her daughter was just about 2 ½ and The Ridgefield Playhouse, a 500-seat nonprofit performing arts center, was just opening its doors with a performance by Jose Feliciano. “It was on the...
