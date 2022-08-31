Read full article on original website
Fire Safety Insights from Local Emergency Service Providers
UNION COUNTY — Fire season in Eastern Oregon isn’t winding down just yet. Though Union County has been fortunate to avoid a significant wildfire within the valley itself, the danger is as high as ever. To help offset the risk for both private and public lands, various members of Union County’s fire and emergency service agencies have provided insight into what residents can do to stay safe and what they can expect should an emergency occur.
I-84 CLOSED EASTBOUND PENDLETON TO ONTARIO DUE TO WILDFIRE-ORE 204, OR-245 ALSO CLOSED
EASTERN OREGON – Update as of 4:00pm ORE204 Tollgate is now closed due to a wildfire, local traffic only on OR-204. Update as of 3:44pm: The fire is making a push to the north now adding around 100 to 150 acres. More details will be released as they become available.
Bridge over the Umatilla River moves forward
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners will consider entering into a memorandum of understanding at its meeting next week with the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla. The MOU declares that West Punkin Center Road is the best option for building a new bridge over the Umatilla River that would connect to Interstate 82.
The youngest women’s World Elk Calling Champ is a 12-year-old from La Grande
Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
3 more mosquito pools, positive for West Nile
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker Valley Vector Control) More West Nile virus has been found in Baker County. Three pools of mosquitoes collected from trapping sites in the vicinity of Keating Valley tested positive for the virus. This brings the total to eighteen mosquito pools to test positive for the virus this year. The mosquitoes were tested at Oregon State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
New EOU Fieldhouse Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new Fieldhouse. In line with the university’s educational mission that values athletic and recreational programs, the new Fieldhouse will give the space and resources needed for all students to safely enjoy the Eastern experience.
Top portion of Airport Road is closed tomorrow
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the top half of Airport Road will be closed due to the installation of a new water line crossing. The expected work this day will close Airport Road from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm from NW “H” Avenue to NW “A” Avenue. There will be detours in place along NW “H” Avenue and NW “49th“ Street to bypass the work site on Airport Road.
Expect signal shut down and lane closures on Broadway at Second Street in Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Starting Tuesday, September 6, the signal at Second and Broadway in Baker City will be temporarily turned off. Traffic will be controlled at this intersection by a four-way stop, and the right lanes on Broadway will be closed in both directions between First and Third streets. This temporary change will allow the contractor to work on all four corners at the same time.
Expect lane closures and reduced speeds on I-84 between Ladd Canyon and North Powder
North Powder – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work has begun on I-84 between Ladd Canyon and North Powder, between mileposts 272 and 285. This paving project will repair rutted and cracked pavement on a section of highway that was last paved in 2003. Paving will also be done on the bridges over I-84 at Exit 278 and Exit 283.
Double Creek Fire Update, burning 10 miles SW of Imnaha
𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚, 𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐖 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐦𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐚, 𝐎𝐑
Balm Street Fire in Baker City Quickly Extinguished
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Fire Department) On august 30 Baker City Fire was dispatched to 1895 Balm Street for a reported house fire. Crews were able to knock the fire down from the exterior and transitioned into fire operations. Primary and secondary searches confirmed all occupants had exited the home. The room was ventilated, and some fire extension in the attic extinguished. The fire was controlled in 28 minutes. Additional time spent on scene performing overhaul and investigation of the fire. The fire cause determined to be unintentional electrical caused fire.
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
