Navarre, FL

‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death

By J.B. Biunno #HeyJB
 3 days ago

NAVARRE, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as “agonizing” and “unacceptable.”

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences informed the Carli family the autopsy is expected to be completed in another 30 to 60 days, which means Florida investigators should have the results between late September and the end of October.

“The wait has been agonizing,” Cassie’s sister Raeann told WFLA.com. “The [Carli] family is struggling to heal. [Cassie’s] daughter has so many questions and we can’t even provide answers or solace without knowing what’s going on.”

Carli went missing after meeting her ex-boyfriend for a custody exchange of their 4-year-old daughter on March 27 in Navarre, spurring a massive search effort by law enforcement, local volunteers and Carli’s family and friends. A week later, the 37-year-old’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave inside a barn in St. Clair County, Alabama.

Carli’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested and charged in connection with Cassie’s disappearance, although despite a high level of confidence from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the 34-year-old has not been charged in Carli’s death.

Florida investigators say they are awaiting the autopsy results and clarity on Carli’s cause of death before proceeding with additional charges.

“We strive every day to complete each case in a timely manner, while insuring all necessary and comprehensive Forensic testing is conducted with the highest quality and in compliance with international laboratory standards,” an Alabama DFS spokesperson wrote to the Carli family.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, with state laboratories in Huntsville, says the completed autopsy results will be sent directly to the case’s lead law enforcement agency and the district attorney’s office.

“I have relentlessly contacted law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, victims advocates, and called the coroner almost daily hoping to hear [Cassie’s] death certificate is ready,” said Raeann. “It is one of the most helpless, frustrating feelings I’ve ever experienced.”

Spanevelo, who remains in jail, faces charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence connected to allegedly disposing of Carli’s phone.

“We expected Marcus to remain tight lipped on the situation, but never thought we’d hear so little answers from law enforcement almost five months in,” said Raeann. “Our primary focus is to of course bring justice for Cassie and begin healing. We look forward to having certainty Marcus will be held accountable so we can move forward with healing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

