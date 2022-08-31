MATHIS, Texas — Residents in the City of Mathis are being advised to boil their water due to repairs that caused low water pressure and an interruption in service. The water line repairs have been completed, a social media post from the city said. City water services should be restored to all residents but until officials can test the water, they are asking folks there to boil water before consumption.

MATHIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO