Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Airport vs. Prescott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for the last initial round of Driving You Crazy!. Now let's move on to the semifinals. You voted them as the worst streets in the last round... now let's see how they do pitted against one another. Today's matchup is between Prescott and Airport.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Texas vs. Baldwin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from our Driving You Crazy Semifinals Round 1!. With 55 percent of the vote... Airport was the winner and moves on to the Final Four. Today's semifinal matchup: Baldwin vs. Texas. Baldwin Blvd. at Del Mar College. No need to toss...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
GREGORY, TX
KIII 3News

City of Mathis under water boil notice

MATHIS, Texas — Residents in the City of Mathis are being advised to boil their water due to repairs that caused low water pressure and an interruption in service. The water line repairs have been completed, a social media post from the city said. City water services should be restored to all residents but until officials can test the water, they are asking folks there to boil water before consumption.
MATHIS, TX
KIII 3News

Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Saluki vs. Middlecoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round Four of Driving You Crazy is done and we have a winner!. Baldwin Blvd. beat out Horne Rd. as the street with the worst potholes. Now on to Round Five! Saluki vs. Middlecoff. Take me out to the former industrial park annexed by the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades. It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth. Angler Regino Rios...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe. Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

