Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Airport vs. Prescott
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for the last initial round of Driving You Crazy!. Now let's move on to the semifinals. You voted them as the worst streets in the last round... now let's see how they do pitted against one another. Today's matchup is between Prescott and Airport.
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Texas vs. Baldwin
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from our Driving You Crazy Semifinals Round 1!. With 55 percent of the vote... Airport was the winner and moves on to the Final Four. Today's semifinal matchup: Baldwin vs. Texas. Baldwin Blvd. at Del Mar College. No need to toss...
Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
KIII TV3
Saturday Forecast: Rainy with scattered thunderstorms
Labor Day Weekend in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend will be rainy. Showers and storms expected. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding at times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Mathis under water boil notice
MATHIS, Texas — Residents in the City of Mathis are being advised to boil their water due to repairs that caused low water pressure and an interruption in service. The water line repairs have been completed, a social media post from the city said. City water services should be restored to all residents but until officials can test the water, they are asking folks there to boil water before consumption.
Corpus Christi man helps escort Battleship USS Texas through ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was moving day for a piece of history with ties to the Lone Star State. The Battleship USS Texas permanently left its longtime home in La Porte, for a temporary move 35 miles down the coast to Galveston. At 110 years old, she is...
Corpus Christi Veterans shuts out Alice with dominant defense (Photos)
The Eagles bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a dominant defensive performance to lock up a 35-0 win for Corpus Christi Vets over Alice on Thursday night
Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driving You Crazy: Timbergate vs. Willowbrook
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round 5 of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. Middlecoff beat out Saluki as the worst street to drive down due to potholes. Now on to Round 6! Timbergate vs. Willowbrook. We begin with Timbergate near Staples. Do we need to...
Waterfront property owners seeing higher water levels at Lake Corpus Christi
Jim Costlow lives on the lake and just about a month ago there was no water behind his property but now he's back to fishing and boating.
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
The 15 days are up. Bridge builder in talks with TxDOT
New Harbor Bridge project contractor Flatiron-Dragados, LLC,'s tone has changed and is aligned with TxDOT’s, according to TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez Jr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driving You Crazy: Saluki vs. Middlecoff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round Four of Driving You Crazy is done and we have a winner!. Baldwin Blvd. beat out Horne Rd. as the street with the worst potholes. Now on to Round Five! Saluki vs. Middlecoff. Take me out to the former industrial park annexed by the...
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, authorities said the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
Need to fill up? Circle K offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas Thursday evening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Planning on taking a trip for Labor Day Weekend? Just need to fill up your tank? Circle K is offering a nice little discount on fuel Thursday to help minimize the financial impact of rising gas prices. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., drivers will...
Flour Bluff teacher surprised with free LASIK eye surgery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff teacher was surprised with a free LASIK eye surgery on Wednesday. Texas Eye Care launched a campaign to give the gift of better sight to a hero in the Coastal Bend. Kimberley Gadberry was nominated by her community and then drawn as...
Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades. It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth. Angler Regino Rios...
Driving You Crazy: Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 3 of Driving You Crazy!. Texas Ave. beat Callaway as the worst street to travel down. Now, on to Round 4! Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd. We begin with Horne Rd. from Colombia to Old Brownsville. This is always...
CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe. Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0