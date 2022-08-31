ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon joins western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

By Alex Baumhardt, Oregon Capital Chronicle
philomathnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Mr. know it all
3d ago

the Democrats will never stop till we are living in the Stone age. when are the people going to stand up and fight back by force if necessary?

Reply
21
Michelle Barnes
3d ago

As usual, this state doesn't think through the ramifications of their actions, which is not enough energy and eventually rolling blackouts.

Reply
14
Shawn Garrett
3d ago

okay,so stop allowing illegals into Oregon. more people, more energy needed. one of the major problems with Salem is they don't tell us how they expect to have enough energy to power EVs and homes.

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
California Industry
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
Local
Oregon Business
City
Malin, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
Washington Industry
Local
California Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Local
Oregon Industry
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
MONO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Ellen Rosenblum
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#Greenhouse Gas#Renewable Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Canadian#Tc Energy#Department Of Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy