ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 8

nonya
2d ago

remember 2 years ago when gas was under $2 a gallon. I do. changing to republican. may not be the answer, but democrats are definitely the problem.

Reply
4
Related
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pendleton, OR
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
City
Albany, OR
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Oregon Traffic
State
Hawaii State
The Associated Press

California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m....
WEED, CA
KTVZ

Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

New rapidly expanding wildfire in Weed, CA

New Incident : CAL FIRE and multiple local fire departments at scene of #MillFire 200+ acres with dangerous rate of spread. Hundred of home threatened. Multiple evacuation orders and warnings are in place. Follow Siskiyou County Sheriff Office for exact evacuations information. U.S. 97 is currently closed from the junction...
WEED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#American#World Population Review#Diesel#Portland Vanc
The Oregonian

Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled

Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
OREGON STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars

photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNBC

Inflation peaking? 10 common consumer items where prices are falling

July's consumer price index report finally showed a sign of potential relief – inflation ticked up less than expected from a year ago, and was flat on the month, meaning that a basket of items and services generally stayed the same price. But some items have fallen, on a...
BUSINESS
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & You'll Be High-Fiving Drivers At The Station

Drivers, wait until September to fill up your tanks! Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Thursday, and the savings will be worth the wait. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices are expected to decrease by 7 cents on Thursday, bringing areas such as Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara down to 151.9 cents per litre.
TRAFFIC
Money

Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Tapped out: Tennessee has highest beer tax rate in the U.S.

(The Center Square) — Tennessee has the highest beer tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee’s rate is $1.29 per gallon, one of just two states that charge more than $1 per gallon in the country. Alaska charges $1.07. In...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Most Americans think they need a raise to keep up with inflation

Rising inflation has impacted consumers at the gas pump, the grocery store, and at the airport leading them to make difficult decisions. But most Americans say their employers could help by giving them a raise to keep up. WalletHub’s Labor Day survey found that 87 percent of Americans believe they...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy