ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

“Wandering round like a kid in a sweet shop!”- Gary Neville takes dig at Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over haphazard transfer dealings

By Sujeeth Shetty
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Ed Woodward
Person
John Terry

Comments / 0

Community Policy