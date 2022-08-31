“Thanks for the shout-out” Jimmy Connors acknowledges Danielle Collins’ tribute to him during her first-round match at the 2022 US Open

Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis Star Chris Evert Has Previously Been Married to Multiple Pro Athletes
Chris Evert is one of the most notable tennis players of the last few decades. Over the course of her tennis career, she’s taken home 18 single titles and six US Open titles. Article continues below advertisement. Recently, Chris has been incredibly open and honest about her battle against...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open
Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer
Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game
Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
Serena Williams assured reporters that the mid-match bathroom break that sparked her US Open comeback 'wasn't number 2'
The 23-time Grand Slam champion joked, "I just got lighter. Use your imagination," when asked about the bathroom break during her press conference.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Reporter’s Question With Smooth Response After Advancing at U.S. Open
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams gave a classy response after a reporter asked her if she was surprised by her performance at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in New York. Williams announced that she was retiring from tennis sometime after the tournament during an interview with Vogue on...
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
NEW YORK (AP) — Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn’t possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphone cameras at the ready. The 23-time Grand Slam champion staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, but could not do more, and was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Friday night in what is expected to be her final contest. “I’ve been down before. ... I don’t really give up,” Williams said. “In my career, I’ve never given up. In matches, I don’t give up. Definitely wasn’t giving up tonight.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Serena Williams had a powerful response to racism she faced at Indian Wells 20 years ago: Success
As Serena Williams prepares to walk away from the tennis court to focus on "other things that are important" to her, we find ourselves reflecting on the many moments that defined the 23-time grand slam winner's illustrious career. While the list of titles, honors and trophies she has won over the course of 27 years is what often takes the spotlight when talking about Williams' history with the sport, it is undeniable that her impact on women's sports as a whole has been far greater. From consistently advocating to close the pay gap and achieve parity both within tennis and further afield to fighting against racism and body shaming, Williams transformed the game in more ways than one.
Serena Williams, Venus Williams walk off court in likely last doubles match together
The two sisters have dominated the tennis world for nearly three decades.
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments
PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
GOLF・
Serena and Venus Williams are KNOCKED OUT of the US Open doubles in the first round after straight-sets loss to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in what is set to be their last ever match together
There will be no farewell Grand Slam title in doubles for Serena Williams after she and sister Venus lost in the first round of the US Open. The sisters decided to give it one last whirl four years after their last Slam appearance together and six years on from the most recent of their 14 titles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serena loses first set vs Tomljanovic | US Open updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Serena Williams has lost the first set of her third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic. Williams had a 5-3 lead and was serving to win the set. But Tomljanovic broke her serve to...
John McEnroe Has Had Two Wives and Five Children Throughout His Life
If you're a fan of tennis (or Never Have I Ever), odds are that you know who John McEnroe is. The former professional athlete is infamous for his prowess on the court, including expert shot-making and volleying that rival some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. John is also famous for his penchant to get confrontational even during big-ticket matches, which has landed him in hot water with tennis officials in the past.
Serena Williams hails Tiger Woods' influence as she continues her US Open run
It was a performance that had Tiger Woods on his feet and pumping his fist -- a sight usually witnessed on the 18th hole of a golf course, rather than the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 5 schedule including Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios
Serena Williams and Andy Murray will look to extend their runs at the US Open as the third round gets underway today.Excitement is building in New York after Williams defeated the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in a sensational three-set victory on Wednesday.It sets up one more match at least as the 23-time grand slam champion continues on what is expected to be her final tournament, as the 40-year-old faces the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.Murray, who is through to the third round of grand slam for only the second time since 2017, faces the Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in what...
Gauff rolls past Keys into fourth round | US Open updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Coco Gauff rolled through her match against fellow American Madison Keys, winning 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round. The No. 12 seed was broken to open the match, but broke right...
ESPN
Petra Kvitova edges Garbiñe Muguruza in third-set tiebreaker to complete comeback, advance at US Open
Petra Kvitova erased a pair of match points and converted her fourth to edge Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10) on Saturday in a showdown between two-time major champions. Kvitova just kept coming back -- after dropping the first set, after trailing 5-2 in the third and after being a point from defeat twice at 6-5 -- to advance to the fourth round of the US Open. No. 21 Kvitova on Monday will face No. 8 Jessica Pegula, who defeated qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0, for a berth in the quarterfinals.
NFL・
Yardbarker
John McEnroe blasts journalist over claims he criticised Rafael Nadal 'legacy'
John McEnroe has angrily lashed out at a journalist who accused him of claiming Rafael Nadal had ‘stained’ his legacy by accepting preferential treatment from umpires. Following Nadal’s US Open first round win over Rinky Hijikata, a journalist told him that during TV commentary McEnroe had commented that Nadal does not get punished like other players for violating the serve-clock rule.
Comments / 2