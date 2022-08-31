Community Foundation pauses Come Home plan pending student loan decisions

Paying off his student loans meant Andrew Kercher could buy his dream home in his native Port Huron, a historic house on Military Street. That sale came in the nick of time as the world shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic just days after the final sale.

Kercher was a 2019 recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Clair County's Come Home award, a reverse scholarship granted to college graduates who agree to move to St. Clair County in exchange for receiving money to pay off their student loans.

Kercher lived all over Michigan before returning home to take a job as the community engagement manager for Port Huron Museums, a career that he is passionate about and helps him feel connected to the community. Things have fallen into place for him, with his marriage, dream job and historic home, but that is a feat that might not have been possible if it wasn't for every dollar he received from both the award and other sources to pay off his student loans.

"By being able to pay off the last of my student loans, with a little bit of help from my grandparents, and funds like the Come Home funds, I was able to be at the right place at the right time to buy the home I'm in now. My wife and I love it," Kercher said. "We actually closed on our house basically the week the pandemic started, so any sort of delay, anything that had held me back even another week or two, I have no idea if I would even still be living in Port Huron because so much would have changed."

The announcement of U.S. President Joe Biden's federal student loan program last week will place a temporary pause on the Come Home award, which might allow the foundation to redirect funds to other talent attraction programs, said Community Foundation of St. Clair County President and CEO Randy Maiers.

Community Foundation of St. Clair County looking to attract all young talent to St. Clair County

The award grants up to $15,000 to college graduates who agree to move to St. Clair County and secure a job in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields. The scholarship money must be used to pay off student debt from a two- or four-year undergraduate program, or graduate program.

Since its inception in 2016, a total of $209,000 has been awarded to 21 recipients, Maiers said.

Biden's federal student loan debt forgiveness program will grant up to $10,000 in student loan relief, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, for single people earning under $125,000 or married couples with a combined income of under $250,000.

Maiers said the federal student loan forgiveness program will put a pause on the Come Home program while applicants and recipients determine whether they qualify for federal student loan forgiveness.

The money that might be saved by the federal student loan forgiveness program will then be reallocated to other talent attraction programs, Maiers said. This could be programs such as the foundation's newer Talent Attraction fund, trade programs, or grants requested by the foundation's community partners.

However, how much — or even if any — money will be reallocated remains to be seen as borrowers sort out the federal student loan forgiveness program in the coming months, Maiers said.

The community foundation's Talent Attraction program — which began in summer 2021 — is geared to attract a more diverse pool of young talent, whether that be college graduates, those in skilled trades, or entrepreneurs without a college degree.

Small businesses and nonprofits can apply to the program for up to $5,000 to allocate to new employees in the form of a sign-on bonus or reimbursement for moving expenses. New employees cannot already live in St. Clair County.

Maiers said the community foundation received no applicants when the program was introduced last summer, so the foundation broadened the potential applicant pool from its community partners to any nonprofit or small business in certain geographic areas of St. Clair County.

So far, the foundation has received one application for this summer's application cycle, Maiers said. Talent attraction is a priority the foundation will continue to focus on, he said.

Young talent adds to small towns' economic vibrancy

Maiers said community foundations are interested in attracting young talent to their areas to support economic vibrancy. Every worker adds value to the community and economic vibrancy of a region by investing in the community's businesses and civic and community organizations. Families also send their children to area schools, helping depleting enrollments that result in loss of funding.

"We're seeing young people leave college with $40,000, $50,000 or $60,000 in student debt and when they come back to St. Clair or Marysville or Port Huron with that kind of debt they struggle to be able to buy a house or live downtown or start a family," Maiers said. "We and other foundations like us advocate for living downtown, settling down, coming back to small town America, spending your money here. So for us, it comes full circle. If we can help give them a break on their monthly payment, they can afford to settle down. They can afford to start a family. They can afford to buy a house."

And for some recipients like Marysville resident Kim DeLand, the Come Home award also provides a means to return home where there is family, friends and other social support.

DeLand had been working for Yale Public Schools and living in Royal Oak with her partner, now husband, when she learned of the Come Home scholarship. The award, which was granted to her in 2017, gave her the incentive she needed to return to her native Marysville, where her family and her husband's family live.

"When you don't have to make a $300 a month payment or something like that, you're obviously going to have more money to spend on other stuff like a mortgage," DeLand said.

The come home award allowed her to enter her marriage with less debt, and now the couple own a home in Marysville with plans to stay for the long haul.

"This is where we hail from. This is where our families are from and it's great to be able to work and live in the community that you care about," DeLand said.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com. USA Today also contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Community Foundation pauses Come Home plan pending student loan decisions