ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Community Foundation pauses Come Home plan pending student loan decisions

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2btH_0hcVRmAW00

Paying off his student loans meant Andrew Kercher could buy his dream home in his native Port Huron, a historic house on Military Street. That sale came in the nick of time as the world shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic just days after the final sale.

Kercher was a 2019 recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Clair County's Come Home award, a reverse scholarship granted to college graduates who agree to move to St. Clair County in exchange for receiving money to pay off their student loans.

Kercher lived all over Michigan before returning home to take a job as the community engagement manager for Port Huron Museums, a career that he is passionate about and helps him feel connected to the community. Things have fallen into place for him, with his marriage, dream job and historic home, but that is a feat that might not have been possible if it wasn't for every dollar he received from both the award and other sources to pay off his student loans.

"By being able to pay off the last of my student loans, with a little bit of help from my grandparents, and funds like the Come Home funds, I was able to be at the right place at the right time to buy the home I'm in now. My wife and I love it," Kercher said. "We actually closed on our house basically the week the pandemic started, so any sort of delay, anything that had held me back even another week or two, I have no idea if I would even still be living in Port Huron because so much would have changed."

The announcement of U.S. President Joe Biden's federal student loan program last week will place a temporary pause on the Come Home award, which might allow the foundation to redirect funds to other talent attraction programs, said Community Foundation of St. Clair County President and CEO Randy Maiers.

Community Foundation of St. Clair County looking to attract all young talent to St. Clair County

The award grants up to $15,000 to college graduates who agree to move to St. Clair County and secure a job in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields. The scholarship money must be used to pay off student debt from a two- or four-year undergraduate program, or graduate program.

Since its inception in 2016, a total of $209,000 has been awarded to 21 recipients, Maiers said.

Biden's federal student loan debt forgiveness program will grant up to $10,000 in student loan relief, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, for single people earning under $125,000 or married couples with a combined income of under $250,000.

Maiers said the federal student loan forgiveness program will put a pause on the Come Home program while applicants and recipients determine whether they qualify for federal student loan forgiveness.

The money that might be saved by the federal student loan forgiveness program will then be reallocated to other talent attraction programs, Maiers said. This could be programs such as the foundation's newer Talent Attraction fund, trade programs, or grants requested by the foundation's community partners.

However, how much — or even if any — money will be reallocated remains to be seen as borrowers sort out the federal student loan forgiveness program in the coming months, Maiers said.

The community foundation's Talent Attraction program — which began in summer 2021 — is geared to attract a more diverse pool of young talent, whether that be college graduates, those in skilled trades, or entrepreneurs without a college degree.

Small businesses and nonprofits can apply to the program for up to $5,000 to allocate to new employees in the form of a sign-on bonus or reimbursement for moving expenses. New employees cannot already live in St. Clair County.

Maiers said the community foundation received no applicants when the program was introduced last summer, so the foundation broadened the potential applicant pool from its community partners to any nonprofit or small business in certain geographic areas of St. Clair County.

So far, the foundation has received one application for this summer's application cycle, Maiers said. Talent attraction is a priority the foundation will continue to focus on, he said.

Young talent adds to small towns' economic vibrancy

Maiers said community foundations are interested in attracting young talent to their areas to support economic vibrancy. Every worker adds value to the community and economic vibrancy of a region by investing in the community's businesses and civic and community organizations. Families also send their children to area schools, helping depleting enrollments that result in loss of funding.

"We're seeing young people leave college with $40,000, $50,000 or $60,000 in student debt and when they come back to St. Clair or Marysville or Port Huron with that kind of debt they struggle to be able to buy a house or live downtown or start a family," Maiers said. "We and other foundations like us advocate for living downtown, settling down, coming back to small town America, spending your money here. So for us, it comes full circle. If we can help give them a break on their monthly payment, they can afford to settle down. They can afford to start a family. They can afford to buy a house."

And for some recipients like Marysville resident Kim DeLand, the Come Home award also provides a means to return home where there is family, friends and other social support.

DeLand had been working for Yale Public Schools and living in Royal Oak with her partner, now husband, when she learned of the Come Home scholarship. The award, which was granted to her in 2017, gave her the incentive she needed to return to her native Marysville, where her family and her husband's family live.

"When you don't have to make a $300 a month payment or something like that, you're obviously going to have more money to spend on other stuff like a mortgage," DeLand said.

The come home award allowed her to enter her marriage with less debt, and now the couple own a home in Marysville with plans to stay for the long haul.

"This is where we hail from. This is where our families are from and it's great to be able to work and live in the community that you care about," DeLand said.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com. USA Today also contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Community Foundation pauses Come Home plan pending student loan decisions

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Female Entrepreneur & Solo Parent Expands Business to Port Huron

Ft. Gratiot, Port Huron, MI – Krista Ward, Owner of KM5 Massage LLC, has expanded her Ft. Gratiot massage therapy business with a new location in downtown Port Huron and the addition of two licensed massage therapists. KM5 South, a wellness studio and boutique, will celebrate with an Open House on September 7th from 6-8 PM.
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

Job fair in Sterling Heights helping to fill over 400 positions

(CBS DETROIT) - Dany Antoon says he's back doing what energizes him to wake up in the morning.He says he wanted to find more meaningful work in social services and a call to the Chaldean Community Foundation led him on a path to serving his community."I came in, went through a couple of interviews and the rest is history," Antoon said."It was awesome. It's changed my life for the better big time because now I'm back to helping people which I used to do before, but it's just more very closely tied to the community that I grew up in and...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Port Huron, MI
Real Estate
County
Saint Clair County, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
Port Huron, MI
Business
City
Marysville, MI
The Oakland Press

You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Work completed on "severely" eroded drain bank along I-94 in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County officials say an emergency construction project to repair a severely eroded portion of a drain bank along Interstate 94 is complete.Work on the Rohrbeck Extension Drain, south of 13 Mile Road, began on Aug, 22. "There's no telling when the recent rapid erosion south of 13 Mile Road that got to within about 25 yards from I-94 would have reached the westbound lanes and resulted in a huge traffic disruption and several million dollars in construction costs. That's a scenario we're working to avoid," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had. As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Loan Application#Loan Forgiveness#Community Foundations#Student Debt#Linus Realestate#Come Home#Port Huron Museums
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lawsuit: Wayne County airport discriminates against white employees

A reverse discrimination lawsuit alleges the Wayne County Airport authority has created a hostile working environment for white employees, calling them "racist" over legitimate business decisions, shutting them out of meetings, and giving preferential treatment to Black workers, job applicants and minority-owned businesses because of their race. "The effect has been Black...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots

Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy