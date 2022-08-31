Read full article on original website
Inflation & supply chain troubles continue to drag state, regional economies
(Radio Iowa) – Economic growth slowed in Iowa and in the Midwest during August, according to the latest survey of supply managers in the nine states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says while the numbers slipped on the Business Conditions Index at the state and regional levels, both remained above growth neutral for the 27th straight month. Still, he says the forecast remains cloudy.
Food Bank of Iowa continues to see increased need
(Radio Iowa) – After setting multiple records during the pandemic, the Food Bank of Iowa is setting yet more records this summer for the number of people using its pantries. Annette Hacker is the spokeswoman for the Des Moines-based agency that serves Iowans who are facing food insecurity. “Food Bank of Iowa set records — and these are not the kind of records that we like to set — for the most individuals served in our history in May and then again in June,” Hacker says. “We are finalizing July numbers next week, the first full week of September, but the trend looks to be the same.”
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
(Radio Iowa) – Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic —...
Gov. Reynolds issue Harvest Proclamation, re: transport of Ag Commodities
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds, Thursday, issued a Harvest Proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways during the fall harvest. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through October 1, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw,...
First wave of residents have moved out of state-run Glenwood Resource Center
(Radio Iowa) – The first set of residents with profound intellectual disabilities moved out of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center last week. The facility, where over 150 adults were living this spring, is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents.
Summer months continue dry, warmer pattern under La Nina influence
(Radio Iowa) – August continued the summer weather pattern that Iowa and the Midwest have been stuck in now for some time. State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says this pattern includes warmer conditions. It was also drier, with rainfall averaging three-point-five inches in August. Glisan says the combined numbers for...
Last boating weekend of summer expected to be busy
(Radio Iowa) This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The D-N-R ‘s Susan Stoker, says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. Stocker is the D-N-R Boating Law Administrator, and she says...
