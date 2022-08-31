Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith
NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take. Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting...
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Does Not Understand Basketball: "Give Him Tim Duncan's Knowledge, A Whole Different Player Isn't He?"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered to be the best player in the league today due to the combination of athleticism, offensive firepower, and DPOY-caliber defense that is his playstyle. He has won almost every single award possible in the game, including a championship in 2021. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's achievements and...
Report: Ecstatic Donovan Mitchell went ‘screaming around the golf course’ after he found out Cavs kept core players
Donovan Mitchell reportedly erupted in joy when he discovered that the quartet of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love were still part of the Cleveland Cavaliers following Thursday’s blockbuster deal. Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN Cleveland soon after Mitchell was acquired by the Cavaliers and reported...
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Steph Curry hints at playing for Charlotte Hornets as he admits they're the team he would play if he left Golden State... but star reiterates desire to end career at NBA champions
Golden State Warriors All-Star and NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry indicated that at some point during his career he would be open to playing for the Charlotte Hornets, though he completely intends to retire a Warrior. Curry made the comments during his acceptance speech, while appearing in Charlotte to accept...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Big Man Scot Pollard Tells Kevin Durant To "Shut Up And Dribble": "I Heard That He Said He Wanted To Fire The GM And The Coach... You Just Got $190 Million Or Whatever."
Kevin Durant's trade request has been a topic of discussion all summer. There was a lot of speculation about which team he would end up on. However, all of that speculation ended when the superstar ultimately decided to stay with the team. Former big man Scot Pollard has recently criticized...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson’s Career Record vs. NBA Legends And Superstars: He Beat LeBron James But Struggled Against Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant
After two successful seasons at Georgetown University, a 6-foot-0 guard declared for the NBA Draft. That height never mattered, as he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Since that night in 1996, Allen Iverson became a Rookie of the Year, a four-time scoring champion, and eventually one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. He remains the shortest player in league history to win an MVP Award in a season where he played in the NBA Finals.
Shaquille O’Neal says Patrick Beverley shoving Chris Paul in the back during the WCF wasn’t a cheap shot
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe that Patrick Beverley’s shove of Chris Paul in the playoffs during the 2020-21 season was a cheap shot. During the Western Conference Finals that season, Paul hit a big fadeaway jumper to give the Phoenix Suns a huge lead in Game 6. Beverley, who was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers at the time, appeared to take offense to something Paul did or said, and shoved him in the back when he wasn’t looking.
NBC Sports
Report: Jazz plan to hold on to Collin Sexton, not flip him after trade
The initial reaction around the league in the wake of the surprising Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers was that Lauri Markkanen might want to rent, not buy, in Salt Lake City — the Jazz are expected to flip him by the deadline to another team. Collin Sexton, on...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL
View the original article to see embedded media. This summer, many NBA players have been playing for their home countries in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. One of those players is new Boston Celtics star Danilo Gallinari, who was playing for Italy. He signed with the Celtics over the summer...
J. Cole makes ‘NBA 2K’ history
Rapper J. Cole made history on Sept. 1, 2022, as he will be featured on the cover of the video game “NBA 2K23.” Not only will Cole grace the cover revealed as the “Dreamer Edition,” but he will also appear in the game’s “MyCareer” mode.
