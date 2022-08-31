ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle man arrested after breaking into Tukwila business

A Seattle man was arrested by Tukwila police Thursday after breaking into a business, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Minkler Boulevard after the business’s burglary alarm went off. When officers arrived, they saw a Jeep Gladiator parked directly...
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested for rape in Greenwood has 28 prior convictions

SEATTLE — Court documents reveal new and disturbing information about the man accused of rape, human trafficking and kidnapping in Greenwood. On Monday, Seattle police arrested Maygag Warsame driving a white and gray SUV after he clipped multiple vehicles trying to flee officers and then crashed. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the 23-year-old hit at least four parked cars on Monday as authorities trailed him off Aurora Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

No charges in Washington ballot drop box surveillance investigation

An investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a ballot drop box surveillance effort organized by conservative activists has wrapped up without criminal charges. However, the case technically remains open and the findings of the voter intimidation inquiry have been shared with the FBI, according to the sheriff's office.
KING COUNTY, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Inquest into killing of Isaiah Obet delayed due to officer’s murder trial

The King County Coroner’s inquest into the killing of Isaiah Obet by Auburn police officer Jeffrey Nelson in 2017 will be postponed until the conclusion of Nelson’s murder trial for the killing of Jesse Sarey in 2019. Michael Spearman, the administrator of the inquest, issued the order to...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Court documents detail 2 attempted kidnappings in Seattle on the same day

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating two apparently separate incidents of attempted kidnappings of children under the age of 10. The first incident occurred in the View Ridge neighborhood, around 11:14 a.m., according to police. Police received a report that a man had tried to force a 10-year-old girl into the trunk of a vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
