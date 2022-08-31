Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness told officers...
Seattle man arrested after breaking into Tukwila business
A Seattle man was arrested by Tukwila police Thursday after breaking into a business, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Minkler Boulevard after the business’s burglary alarm went off. When officers arrived, they saw a Jeep Gladiator parked directly...
Man arrested for rape in Greenwood has 28 prior convictions
SEATTLE — Court documents reveal new and disturbing information about the man accused of rape, human trafficking and kidnapping in Greenwood. On Monday, Seattle police arrested Maygag Warsame driving a white and gray SUV after he clipped multiple vehicles trying to flee officers and then crashed. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the 23-year-old hit at least four parked cars on Monday as authorities trailed him off Aurora Avenue.
The Crime Blotter: Wild ride for Kirkland car thief caught on video
The Kirkland Police Department is investigating a break-in at Doug’s Auto Tune & Repair that happened just about 5 a.m. on Monday, August 29, in the Totem Lake neighborhood. Video surveillance shows two suspects pulling up in a blue, 4-door station wagon. The main suspect smashed the front glass...
Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
No charges filed in Seattle ballot drop box surveillance cases
The King County Sheriff’s Office has declined to file charges in the investigation of signs indicating surveillance of ballot drop boxes, according to the Seattle Times. According to the report, released to the Seattle Times and Northwest News Network, the case remains open in case evidence of voter intimidation emerges.
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested in Yakima for kidnapping and attempted murder charges across state
A Blaine man with multiple felony warrants was reportedly arrested in Yakima County August 3. Months prior, he allegedly shot a man in Ferndale and then shot at Lynnwood police who identified him as having a warrant out for his arrest. Lane Scott Phipps, 26, of Blaine, was wanted on...
KUOW
Suicide and staffing issues at King County Jail, ‘a radioactive subject’
According to experts, the suicide rate among inmates at the King County Jail has been extreme in recent years. Sydney Brownstone has been investigating the story for the Seattle Times. She told KUOW’s Kim Malcolm about her reporting. Please note: This story involves a discussion of suicide. This interview...
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
KUOW
No charges in Washington ballot drop box surveillance investigation
An investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a ballot drop box surveillance effort organized by conservative activists has wrapped up without criminal charges. However, the case technically remains open and the findings of the voter intimidation inquiry have been shared with the FBI, according to the sheriff's office.
Kitsap County traffic stop nets several guns, drugs and $21,000 in cash
A sheriff’s deputy seized thousands of pills and several pounds of other drugs, three guns and more than $20,000 in cash while making a traffic stop Monday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a deputy conducted the traffic stop after observing a driver...
KOMO News
King Co. prosecutors argue for two separate kidnapping suspects to stay behind bars
SEATTLE — New details were revealed in court in the cases of two would-be kidnappers. Police say 37-year-old Nash Miller tried grabbing a 10-year-old girl in the View Ridge neighborhood and tried getting her in the trunk of this car in broad daylight. Witnesses told KOMO a woman heard...
auburn-reporter.com
Inquest into killing of Isaiah Obet delayed due to officer’s murder trial
The King County Coroner’s inquest into the killing of Isaiah Obet by Auburn police officer Jeffrey Nelson in 2017 will be postponed until the conclusion of Nelson’s murder trial for the killing of Jesse Sarey in 2019. Michael Spearman, the administrator of the inquest, issued the order to...
One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
Suspect in Greenwood chase charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, rape
SEATTLE — A sexual assault suspect arrested after clipping multiple vehicles while trying to escape Seattle police and then crashing was charged with several crimes on Wednesday. Maygag Ali Warsame is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, human trafficking and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. According to court...
q13fox.com
Court documents detail 2 attempted kidnappings in Seattle on the same day
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating two apparently separate incidents of attempted kidnappings of children under the age of 10. The first incident occurred in the View Ridge neighborhood, around 11:14 a.m., according to police. Police received a report that a man had tried to force a 10-year-old girl into the trunk of a vehicle.
MyNorthwest
