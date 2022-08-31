Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
MLS・
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
David Alaba’s hilarious response after being asked how he managed to pick out Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid win
Real Madrid defender David Alaba gave a brilliant answer when he was quizzed by a reporter after he assisted Vinicius Junior’s goal. You can watch the footage here. The reporter asked Alaba: “I want to ask you about the first goal, because you made a great pass. How did you see Vinicius in front of the goal?”
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
5 things we learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
It wasn’t pretty in the end, but for the first time since December 2021, Manchester United have won three on the bounce. In a game of two halves, United produced enough going forward in the first half to force the issue with Jadon Sancho scoring his second of the season as Erik ten Hag's men comfortably held on for the win.
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Barcelona duo Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde linked up to score stunning goal against Sevilla
Two of Barcelona’s big money summer signings, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde linked up beautifully to score a stunning goal against Sevilla. The Catalan giants were in action on Saturday evening as they took on Julen Lopetegui’s side. Fellow new signing Raphinha scored the opener in the 21st...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
NFL・
Tottenham vs Fulham live stream: TV channel and team news
Newly promoted Fulham take a short trip across London to face local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with both sides eager to continue their strong starts to the season. Spurs fans will be delighted with both their start to the season, and their transfer dealings throughout the summer. With 3 wins and...
Thomas Tuchel reveals Edouard Mendy injury and explains poor form
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Edouard Mendy has an injury and explained the goalkeeper’s recent poor form for the side. The news comes after the Blues’ 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, in which the west London side won the game in dramatic circumstances. Michail...
David Moyes accuses Edouard Mendy of feigning injury in VAR controversy vs Chelsea
West Ham boss David Moyes has accused Edouard Mendy of feigning injury in their clash against Chelsea following VAR controversy,. Chelsea came out 2-1 victors against the Irons despite a disappointing overall performance, going behind in the second half. Michail Antonio netted the opener, which Thomas Tuchel believes shouldn't have...
Thomas Tuchel delivers Chelsea verdict and refuses to criticise referee and VAR after West Ham win
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to criticise the referee when discussing VAR disallowing West Ham's late equaliser. Chelsea came out 2-1 victors against the Irons despite a disappointing overall performance. The Blues failed to create many chances against the low block of West Ham, with David Moyes' side going...
James, Zakaria, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea team news for West Ham clash
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea are hoping to get back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Southampton in midweek. West Ham head across the capital for the re-arranged fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea head of international scouting Scott McLachlan departs after Thomas Tuchel's Petr Cech admission
Chelsea head of international scouts Scott McLachlan has left the club after 11 years, it has been revealed. McLachlan has been at Chelsea for the past 11 years, joining the club from Fulham where he was a technical scout. The move comes following the end of the summer transfer window,...
Kevin de Bruyne showed why he is the best player in the Premier League after stunning assist for Erling Haaland
Kevin de Bruyne showed his class once again during Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday evening. The first half was cagey as neither side managed to register a shot on target, City were in control through out as they dominated the possession of the ball. But it...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0