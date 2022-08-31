ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who is the best high school defensive lineman in the country?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

The 2022 high school football season is upon us, and we're highlighting some of the best players in the country.

We recently took a look at 20 of the top high school defensive linemen in the nation.

Meet 20 defensive linemen from 20 states who should have a 2022 season to remember

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think will be the top high school defensive lineman in the nation in 2022.

Defensive lineman voting will conclude Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

(A'mauri Washington photo by Steven Davis )

