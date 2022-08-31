ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

suncoastnews.com

Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream

No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
SPRING HILL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Taylorsville Times

The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store

The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Blanchard Valley Hospital CEO Bill Ruse dies

Bill Ruse, former president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio, died Aug. 30 at age 88, according to radio station WFIN. Mr. Ruse retired from Blanchard Valley in 2001 after serving at the helm for 36 years. Myron Lewis, president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System, praised Mr. Ruse for the leadership he brought to the hospital.
FINDLAY, OH
click orlando

Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
DUNNELLON, FL
13abc.com

Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville siblings reflect on lives of sacrifice and fortitude

BROOKSVILLE — When you ask the DeLaine siblings what they did for fun as kids, their responses are nearly identical. “What fun?” they ask in retort. Then they chuckle and pause while they think, before mentioning fishing. Each can recall enjoying fishing as kids when they had the time, which was a luxury they were rarely afforded.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

