Hernando County school substitute removed from campus over ‘touching’ allegations
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream
No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
Missing Pasco teen travels up coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia
A missing Florida teenager was found in a rural Virginia county, having traveled up the coast via tractor-trailer rides after her family reported her missing several days earlier, according to Virginia State Police.
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
Pasco Schools order removal of ‘safe space’ stickers showing support for LGBTQ students
Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning has ordered the removal of "safe space" stickers in all district schools to comply with Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store
The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
Former Blanchard Valley Hospital CEO Bill Ruse dies
Bill Ruse, former president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio, died Aug. 30 at age 88, according to radio station WFIN. Mr. Ruse retired from Blanchard Valley in 2001 after serving at the helm for 36 years. Myron Lewis, president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System, praised Mr. Ruse for the leadership he brought to the hospital.
Spring Hill Man Killed In Pasco County Crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 79-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash that happened around 10:50 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a van northbound on US-41 when at the intersection of Bowman road,
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
Florida alligator roaming Wendy's parking lot wrestled by deputies, captured
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Florida alligator was "taken into custody" Wednesday for roaming a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the fast food chain's Commercial Way location after the gator was spotted "loitering" in Spring Hill. Photos shared on social media appear...
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Pasco County sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Answers Call For “One Act Of Kindness”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Readers of The Free Press may recall a story we published last week titled, “Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis.” Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
Pasco County mom relieved after son's bus route changes
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A mother in Pasco County said it's been terrifying to take her son to his bus stop. He's 7 years old. “All it takes is one distracted driver," Heather Sconyers said. The estimated quarter of a mile walk on Curley Road consists of no sidewalks...
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
Brooksville siblings reflect on lives of sacrifice and fortitude
BROOKSVILLE — When you ask the DeLaine siblings what they did for fun as kids, their responses are nearly identical. “What fun?” they ask in retort. Then they chuckle and pause while they think, before mentioning fishing. Each can recall enjoying fishing as kids when they had the time, which was a luxury they were rarely afforded.
