Baton Rouge, LA

CBS Sports

Watch Louisiana vs. Southeastern Louisiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida

Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Dolly Parton
Mel Mcdaniel
Choppa
Kent Wells
Amanda Shaw
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival starts September 1st

Morgan City — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - After a 2-year hiatus, the 87th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is back in Morgan City. I spoke with Nelson Cortez, Festival President who stated the festival “began in 1936 as a result of the landing of brown shrimp in the Gulf of Mexico. Morgan City subsequently became the shrimp capital of the world.” Sacred Heart Catholic Church first blessed the fleet in 1936. Since then, the festival has grown tremendously. In 1960, Petroleum was added to the festival to acknowledge the hard work of those in the petroleum and seafood industries.
MORGAN CITY, LA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University

