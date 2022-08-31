Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams set to face off for the first time
BATON ROUGE - Next weekend, two universities that call Baton Rouge home will square off on the football field for the first time ever, but it's not the first time LSU and Southern have shared the stage. Back in 2004, on a chilly day in January, Baton Rouge celebrated both...
Amanda Shaw to take center stage during LSU's prime-time showcase Sunday night
When college football takes center stage in prime time on ESPN Sunday night live from the Crescent City, the Caesars Superdome and the LSU Football Tigers won’t be the only sources of local flavor for the viewers around the country to sample.
CBS Sports
Watch Louisiana vs. Southeastern Louisiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida
Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
NOLA.com
How Brother Martin's star running back led the way in a 'physical' battle with Madison Prep
Returning senior all-district running back Torey Lambert rushed 29 times for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns as Brother Martin defeated Madison Prep 17-0 in a nondistrict opener Friday at Tad Gormley Stadium. The Texas State commitment scored on a first-and-goal run from the 1 early in the second quarter...
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
LSU Football Video to Start Season Will Give You Chills [WATCH]
LSU Football released a video looking back on the program and it will give any fan chills. The Tigers are just days away from a new era in Baton Rouge as they prepare to take on Florida State in New Orleans on September 4th. Here, LSU looks back on what...
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: Sunday's game against Florida State is a sellout, per game officials
The LSU-Florida State game on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome is a sellout. Officials from the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which is hosting the game billed as the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. "We've been...
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Ex-Redemptorist, Southern Lab star, former Family Christian coach claim head hoops jobs
Istrouma and Woodlawn are in the midst of football season, but both schools completed a key crossover coaching move Friday. Woodlawn hired former Family Christian Academy coach Stefson Arnold as its new boys basketball coach. JR Harris, who starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is the new Istrouma boys basketball coach.
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival starts September 1st
Morgan City — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - After a 2-year hiatus, the 87th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is back in Morgan City. I spoke with Nelson Cortez, Festival President who stated the festival “began in 1936 as a result of the landing of brown shrimp in the Gulf of Mexico. Morgan City subsequently became the shrimp capital of the world.” Sacred Heart Catholic Church first blessed the fleet in 1936. Since then, the festival has grown tremendously. In 1960, Petroleum was added to the festival to acknowledge the hard work of those in the petroleum and seafood industries.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
NOLA.com
Prep football is here. Here are our top 5 matchups for the upcoming season
The winner between these two district favorites — Ehret in 8-5A and Destrehan in 7-5A — will get an early season boost. Karr has defeated Easton the last 10 times they faced each other, four of those in the postseason. Karr won last season 20-18. JOHN CURTIS vs....
NOLA.com
Letters: What's time worth? DOT demolition in downtown Baton Rouge would be costly.
On Jim Engster’s July “Ask The Governor” program, I asked “what would be the economic impact to Baton Rouge of DOTD's proposed demolition of 4.2 miles of elevated Interstate 10 in the heart of Baton Rouge?” Gov. John Bel Edwards said he “would get back with me by Friday” — a month ago.
