Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts GM upset about Bears claiming LB Sterling Weatherford
The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster. One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford. He must have potential, considering Colts general manager Chris Ballard mentioned Weatherford was...
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can Chicago host a second NFL team at Soldier Field?
The inevitable departure of the Chicago Bears out of Soldier Field is upon Bears fans. The gears are starting to turn surrounding the new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team announced on Thursday its plan to host an informational meeting at John Hersey High School on Sept. 8 about the "potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park."
thecomeback.com
Bruce Arians gets honest about wild Antonio Brown incident
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gave the NFL world one of the wildest and most viral moments in recent memory last season when he shockingly took off his jersey and waved to the fans while leaving the field during a game against the New York Jets. The ordeal forced head coach Bruce Arians into an awkward position – one he still remembers today.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
Yardbarker
New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star
The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Cowboys: DaRon Bland bought Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright time
The Dallas Cowboys were banking on Kelvin Joseph and/or Nahshon Wright to step up this season. The former Day 2 picks from the 2021 NFL Draft came into their sophomore seasons with something to prove. Joseph set out to prove he was more football player than Bossman Fat. Wright, that...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic
When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon
The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
How hard NFL lessons helped Pettis seize Bears opportunity
LAKE FOREST – Dante Pettis knows all too well how fleeting NFL opportunities can be. When the moment arises, you must seize it if you want to cling to your professional life. After making the Bears' 53-man roster Tuesday, Pettis has given himself a new lease on NFL life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four takeaways from Poles' preseason press conference
LAKE FOREST – Bears general manager Ryan Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham spoke to the media Thursday at Halas Hall, giving an overview of where they see the franchise with Week 1 on the horizon. Poles spoke for more than 20 minutes, touching on everything from Justin...
Top remaining NFL free agent target for each team
Hundreds of players were added to the NFL free agent market this week as teams cut their rosters from 80
Report: Bears President Ted Phillips retiring after 2022 season
Longtime Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips plans to retire after the 2022 NFL season, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic. Phillips, 65, has been with the team for 39 years, 23 years as the team's president. He began as the team's controller in 1983, working his way up toward director of finance until he was named president in 1999.
Josh Gordon’s agent says ‘comeback continues’ with new team
Josh Gordon has not made a significant impact in the NFL for several years, but the former Pro Bowler is determined to continue his playing career. The Tennessee Titans have signed Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week, but his agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that “the comeback continues.”
Ex-Bears coach an honorary captain at Pitt football game
Dave Wannstedt, former Chicago Bears coach from 1993-98, returned to his alma mater Thursday to be an honorary captain for Pitt's football game against West Virginia. "I haven't been back to Pitt since I left," Wannstedt said on Unfiltered with David Kaplan on Tuesday. The "backyard brawl" rivalry between Pitt...
SB head coach lists Justin Fields among elite quarterbacks
Justin Fields has garnered the utmost amount of praise a young quarterback can receive from players, ex-NFL stars and coaches. This praise might be the most credible and promising. When head coach Burce Arians was asked which quarterbacks he "has his eye on," or ones who could reach the level...
Ex-Bear reacts to team releasing DL Khyiris Tonga
Ryan Poles and the Bears front office had a busy day with the waiver wire on Wednesday. The team claimed six players off the waiver wire -- the most of any NFL team. In reciprocation to their additions, they were forced to cut some players to meet the league's 53-man roster limit. One of the cuts was former seventh-round draft pick, Khyiris Tonga.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0