Iowa Finance Authority Awards Nearly $10 Million in Federal Housing Tax Credits for the Construction of a Total of Nearly 400 Rental Units in 11 Communities
(DES MOINES) – The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors today (Wednesday) awarded a total of nearly $10 million in federal housing tax credits to support the construction of a total of 385 affordable rental homes for Iowans. The awards were made to 11 rental housing projects located in Adel, Audubon, Bondurant, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Ottumwa and Winterset.
Gov. Reynolds issue Harvest Proclamation, re: transport of Ag Commodities
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds, Thursday, issued a Harvest Proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways during the fall harvest. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through October 1, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw,...
9th Annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour: Connecting Rural Communities Through Art
(Oakland, Iowa) – The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is gearing up for its ninth year connecting rural communities through art. The event will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16th, 17th and 18th. In 2014, a group of southwest Iowa artists came together to pull off a regional event to connect their rural communities – a self-guided ‘Art Tour’ that would showcase their artworks, studios, galleries, and hometowns. The first year included nine participating communities and thirty artists. The success of the Southwest Iowa Art Tour has grown the ninth annual event to eleven communities, sixteen Gathering Places, and more than seventy local artists.
First wave of residents have moved out of state-run Glenwood Resource Center
(Radio Iowa) – The first set of residents with profound intellectual disabilities moved out of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center last week. The facility, where over 150 adults were living this spring, is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents.
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
(Radio Iowa) – Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic —...
California company will join two other private firms in managing Iowa Medicaid
(Radio Iowa) State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid — the joint state-and-federal program that currently provides health care services to 800-thousand disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will start July 1st.
Disease deadly to rabbits discovered for first time in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their pets for any signs of sickness before allowing them to interact with other rabbits.
HHS Announces First West Nile Case of 2022
(Des Moines, Iowa) The Iowa Department Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the first case of West Nile virus infection reported in 2022, in a middle age adult (aged 41-60 years) from Buena Vista County. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab. Humans get...
Last boating weekend of summer expected to be busy
(Radio Iowa) This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The D-N-R ‘s Susan Stoker, says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. Stocker is the D-N-R Boating Law Administrator, and she says...
Summer months continue dry, warmer pattern under La Nina influence
(Radio Iowa) – August continued the summer weather pattern that Iowa and the Midwest have been stuck in now for some time. State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says this pattern includes warmer conditions. It was also drier, with rainfall averaging three-point-five inches in August. Glisan says the combined numbers for...
