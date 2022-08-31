(Oakland, Iowa) – The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is gearing up for its ninth year connecting rural communities through art. The event will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16th, 17th and 18th. In 2014, a group of southwest Iowa artists came together to pull off a regional event to connect their rural communities – a self-guided ‘Art Tour’ that would showcase their artworks, studios, galleries, and hometowns. The first year included nine participating communities and thirty artists. The success of the Southwest Iowa Art Tour has grown the ninth annual event to eleven communities, sixteen Gathering Places, and more than seventy local artists.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO