mymoinfo.com
Linda Sue Resinger – Service – 09/06/22 at 11 a.m.
Linda Sue Resinger of Farmington died August 31st at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be at the Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Linda Resinger is Tuesday morning from 9 until 11 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Janice Lukefahr Bohnert – Service – 09/07/22 at 11 a.m.
Janice Lukefahr Bohnert of Affton, Missouri, formerly of Perry County, died Thursday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Janice Bohnert is Tuesday evening...
mymoinfo.com
Ronald W. Miller – Service – 09/02/22 at 9:30 a.m.
Ronald W. Miller of Farmington died Monday at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 9:30 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredeicktown. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Ronald Miller is this evening after 5 at the Follis...
mymoinfo.com
Michael Dee Miller — Service 9/6/22 Noon
Michael Dee Miller of Hillsboro passed away on Wednesday (8/31) , he was 70 years old. The visitation for Michael Miller will be Tuesday (9/6) morning from 10 until the funeral service at Noon at Hillsboro First Baptist Church. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Dr. Martha L. McGraw – Service 9/7/22
Dr. Martha L. McGraw of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Pinecrest Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Martha McGraw will be Tuesday evening from 4 until 6 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
mymoinfo.com
Shirley Ann Birks — Graveside Service 9/6/22 10 A.M.
Shirley Ann Birks of Festus passed away Wednesday (8/31), at the age of 91. A graveside service for Shirley Birks will be Tuesday (9/6) morning at 10 at Presbyterian/Methodist Cemetery in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Hosts Potosi on KREI
(Farmington) Farmington stopped Potosi at the goal line on the final two plays of the game last year to escape Washington County with a 23-18 win. This year the Trojans return the visit and hope to return the favor. Senior wideout and linebacker Gavin Portell says Farmington is a program they respect and they’d love to come up with a victory…
mymoinfo.com
Randy Michael Miesner – Service 9/3/22
Randy Michael Miesner of Frohna died Wednesday at the age of 64. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar. Visitation for Randy Miesner is Friday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville and Saturday morning from 9 until 10 at Salem Lutheran Church.
mymoinfo.com
Kevin Allen Moore – Celebration Of Life
Kevin Allen Moore of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 66. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
mymoinfo.com
Mineral Area College to Celebrate 100th Birthday
(Park Hills) Mineral Area College, formerly Flat River Junior College, is observing their 100th anniversary with a birthday party Tuesday morning, September 6th at 11 on the Park Hills campus. MAC Communications Director Danille Basler says a ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday afternoon the 7th. The community is invited...
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Remember Our Fallen Exhibit This Weekend at Lake Wappapello Visitor Center
(Wappapello) A free special exhibit will be on display this Labor Day weekend and a few days beyond at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center at Lake Wappapello in Wayne County. It’s called “Remember Our Fallen” and will be open today and go through Wednesday from 10 until 4 each...
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum Wins The Battle Of The Blackcats
(Fredericktown) Herculaneum traveled to Blackcat Valley and defeated Fredericktown in a slugfest 22-14. However, it was Fredericktown that struck first blood. After the special teams created a safety, Fredericktown Junior QB Carter Cheney used the truck stick to power in a rushing touchdown. Herky struggled to get the offense going...
Washington Missourian
County officials want Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay up for 911 services
Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
mymoinfo.com
Day classes cancelled at Jefferson College in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) Day classes at Jefferson College’s Hillsboro Campus are cancelled on Thursday due to a water main break. Day classes at the college’s Arnold and Imperial campuses will still be held as scheduled. Jefferson College will make an announcement later on Thursday if evening classes will be affected...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys large detached garage in Pevely area
A blaze destroyed a nine-car detached garage Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, at a home in the 8500 block of Patterson Road west of Pevely. No one was injured, Dunklin Fire Protection District Chief Brad Williams said. He said the fire occurred at about noon. “When we got there, it was...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Charles man dies in motorcycle crash near Hillsboro
A St. Charles man died Wednesday, Aug. 31, in a motorcycle crash at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:14 p.m., Steven M. Hankins, 34, of Hillsboro was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze west on the highway and while turning left onto Pioneer Road, he allegedly pulled into the path of an eastbound 1998 Harley-Davidson XLH 1200 that Wyatt M. Hausgen, 34, of St. Charles was riding, and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the car, the report said.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
mymoinfo.com
A Battle Of Blackcats On KJFF
(Fredericktown) It’s a showdown between Blackcats for Jefferson County Friday Night Football on AM-1400 KJFF. Herculaneum travels to Fredericktown in a battle to go 2-0. Neither team has started a season with a 2-0 record since Fredericktown last did it in 2012. Fredericktown hasn’t lost to Herculaneum since 2016 and is looking to keep the trend going. Fredericktown Head Coach Jake Whitener says the defense played well last week but is looking for his offense to break through.
mymoinfo.com
Highway Patrol conducting operation C.A.R.E. this holiday weekend
(Jefferson County) Friday evening is the official kickoff to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies are expected to be out and about. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. Corporal Bolton says troopers will be patrolling looking for a...
