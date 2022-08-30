Read full article on original website
lovelandbeacon.com
Chimney Ridge HOMEARAMA is ready for visitors
There were a lot of smiling faces on hand for the Thursday morning, September 1, 2022 dedication ceremony for the Home Builders Association (HBA) HOMEARAMA at Chimney Ridge in Loveland, Ohio. A crowd of 60-70 people gathered at Chimney Ridge – the site of the HBA’s 59th annual HOMEARAMA to watch the ribbon cutting and official welcoming dedication for the new home showcase. Most in attendance were leaders of HBA, the developer, builders and Loveland city officials. Dave Stroup, President HBA of Greater Cincinnati made opening remarks and served as emcee for the dedication ceremony. He expressed his gratitude for all who played key roles in organizing the 2022 HOMEARAMA as well as his excitement for the showcase of homes is September 3-18 beginning this Saturday.
lovelandbeacon.com
Donate to LIFE Food Pantry
LOVELAND, OH (September 2, 2022) –Your donations make a difference for our neighbors in need. The shelves at LIFE Food Pantry always need filling. You may drop donations off any time the pantry is open or you may put them in the donation box outside the pantry. Donations can...
lovelandbeacon.com
A battle is won, but the flames of war continue to burn
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-157 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (September 2, 2022) – In Issue 2022-157 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today a lesson on the importance of geography in battle. MARCH TO THE SEA BEGINS. The Civil War Battle of Atlanta, which began July 22,...
lovelandbeacon.com
Loveland youth is on the Road to Indy
This 2022 Indy Car racing season is officially his rookie season competing in the Road to Indy series, but it is his second season as a driver with the Jay Howard Driver Development team. His final racing of the season started Thursday, September 1 at Portland International Raceway with racing through Sunday, September 4. Evagoras is far from a rookie behind the wheel though. He won several racing awards including points championships and top driver awards on the KART racing circuit in recent years. KART racing is where he first caught the interest of Jay Howard and was invited to test drive and then join the Driver Development program. The Road to Indy series is the first step toward his goal of becoming a professional Indy Car driver.
lovelandbeacon.com
Making the right move
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-156 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (September 1, 2022) – In Issue 2022-156 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today we celebrata an American master champion. CHECKMATE. Bobby Fisher became the first American to win the World Chess Championship 50 years ago today in...
