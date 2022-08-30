This 2022 Indy Car racing season is officially his rookie season competing in the Road to Indy series, but it is his second season as a driver with the Jay Howard Driver Development team. His final racing of the season started Thursday, September 1 at Portland International Raceway with racing through Sunday, September 4. Evagoras is far from a rookie behind the wheel though. He won several racing awards including points championships and top driver awards on the KART racing circuit in recent years. KART racing is where he first caught the interest of Jay Howard and was invited to test drive and then join the Driver Development program. The Road to Indy series is the first step toward his goal of becoming a professional Indy Car driver.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO