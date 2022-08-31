Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for latest cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
Kingsport Times-News
H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities introduces axe throwing charity event
KINGSPORT — Do you want to be crowned Kingsport’s axe throwing champion — all the while supporting local youth? If so, H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities has just the event for you. H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities will hold an axe throwing competition Sunday, Sept. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at King’s Sport Axe House.
Kingsport Times-News
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
Johnson City Press
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
Kingsport Times-News
The U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Founders Park
Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass and country ensemble, will be making a stop in Johnson City to offer a free concert as a part of their 2022 National Tour. One of the Navy’s six performing musical ensembles, Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, as they travel the country performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.
Kingsport Times-News
Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison
ERWIN — How long does it take senior running back Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. Only about 18 seconds, and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery
(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
Kingsport Times-News
Repaving work around Fort Henry Drive to begin next week
KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work on Wednesday on a number of streets in the neighborhoods around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The project involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets as Atoka Lane, Cliffside...
Kingsport Times-News
$25,000 Rapha Foundation grant boosts United Way Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund
ABINGDON — The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. The Rapha grant will help with long-term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of the Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
Paintings from the “Paint Kingsport 2022!” art show have moved from the Renaissance Center to Impressions Fine Art, 246 Broad St. The show, which depicts scenes of Kingsport by local plein air artists, will be on display at its new location through Sept. 18. All paintings are painted by local artists from the Kingsport Art Guild and feature scenes painted on location in downtown Kingsport, Bays Mountain, Exchange Place and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Ceremony honors homeless who have died in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday. There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who have died in Kingsport over the last several years.
Kingsport Times-News
Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
Johnson City Press
“The person she was” - Classmates gather in Wise to remember domestic violence victim
WISE – The former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise with its six decades of memories awaits demolition, and members of its class of 1979 gathered there Thursday to memorialize one of its own. Melanie Sturgill died Aug. 20 in what Wise County investigators are treating as a domestic...
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Science Hill football
Science Hill proved an inhospitable host Friday night when West Ridge visited Tipton Stadium for a Region 1-6A opener. The Hilltoppers blasted out of the gates on their way to a 49-7 victory.
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice
HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
Comments / 0