I-Cordis raises $1.5M
Pharmaceutical company i-Cordis has received $1.5 million through a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. I-Cordis will use the grant to develop a treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. I-Cordis used an earlier grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute on rodent studies that showed pegydone — which is derived from pirfenidone, an FDA-approved pulmonary fibrosis medication that has been studied in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction — as a possible treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, according to a Sept. 1 i-Cordis news release.
AHA recommendations for reducing and treating cardiac device infections
The American Heart Association published a new report on cardiac implantable electronic device infections after finding a gap between guidelines for treatment and actual patient care. The report identifies areas for improvement in guideline implementation and provides recommendations for action based on three categories:. Prevention, detection and diagnosis. Improving treatment...
Partnerships and collaboration are the gold standard for solving health care challenges of today and tomorrow
Improving patient care for those living with cardiac diseases and stroke has been a long-standing priority for the American Heart Association and its hospital and health care partners. Together, we have envisioned a world where evidence-based quality initiatives and superior professional education go hand in hand to improve patient care.
Medical association to create 1st guidelines for diagnosing, treating ADHD
The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders plans to develop the nation's first guidelines for diagnosing and treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 1. There are guidelines for diagnosing and treating the condition in children and adolescents, but none exist for adults....
CommonSpirit Health, ExactCare partnership boosted patient outcomes
The partnership between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's at-home program and ExactCare, improved outcomes for chronic patients taking drugs at home. In a study conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, 87 percent of patients benefited from the partnership with Exactcare. Those who are not part of the program but receive drugs from the health system reported an 82 percent improvement in medication management.
6 recent health equity study findings
Here are six health equity studies that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine. 2. When preventive HIV medications are offered through employer-sponsored health insurance,...
6 recent diversity leader moves
Becker's reported about six diversity leadership appointments at healthcare organizations since June 30:. 1. Walgreens Boots Alliance selected Alethia Jackson to be the company's next senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. 2. The National Committee for Quality Assurance named Bryan O....
CHI Health partners with Purdue Global for free nursing school program
Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health will now pay for employees or friends and family of employees to attend two years of nursing school at online university Purdue Global, NBC affiliate KPVI reported Sept. 1. "We know cost is often a barrier to education," Tim Plante, chief nursing officer of CHI Health,...
'Ultra-processed' food tied to colorectal cancer, heart disease, studies find
An analysis of two studies published in The BMJ found eating a lot of ultra-processed foods significantly increased the risk of colorectal cancer for men and heart disease for both men and women, CNN reported Sep. 1. Ultra-processed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, hot dogs, french fries, sodas,...
Nurses set to strike at UW Health
Nurses said they will give their official strike notice to the administration at University of Wisconsin Health in Madison on Sept. 2. The nurses announced the news Sept. 1 via a news release shared with Becker's. They are demanding quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union, Service Employees International Union Wisconsin said.
Hospitals that share public health data will get better Medicare rates
Hospitals are eligible for increased financial incentives if they share data with public health authorities as part of a new CMS rule, Pew reported Aug. 31. Under the provision that goes into effect Oct. 1, hospitals taking part in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program will avoid cuts in Medicare payments if they electronically report information about patients' illnesses, injuries and care to state or local public health agencies, according to the story.
4 health organizations form neonatal partnership in West Texas
Four health organizations have partnered to expand neonatal care at Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital beginning Sept. 3. Midland Memorial joined forces with Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Healthcare System, Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Children's Hospital and Sunrise, Fla.-based Pediatrix Medical Group according to a Sept. 1 news release from Cook Children's.
'A total disruptor to how we do business': Cleveland Clinic's new patient experience metric
Since their initial rollout in 2019, plan of care visits — which bring nurses and providers to the patient's bedside together — have become characteristic of the way care is delivered and managed across Cleveland Clinic. They've become so beneficial that the system has done away with chasing other experience scores, such as patients' likelihood to recommend.
Embracing AI, the new frontier in healthcare: a conversation with Novant Health’s EVP & CMSO, Eric Eskioğlu, MD, MBA and LeanTaaS’ CEO Mohan Giridharadas
Recently, LeanTaaS’ founder and Chief Executive Officer Mohan Giridharadas and Eric Eskioğlu, MD, MBA, Neurosurgeon, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer and Co-Director, Institute of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence, Novant Health came together at the Transform Hospital Operations Summit in partnership with Becker’s. The two...
Federal commission spotlights gender disparities in STEM: 6 takeaways
Women are outnumbered and underpaid in government science, technology, engineering and math jobs, a federal report found. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's special topics annual report, released July 13, zeroed in on women in STEM, combining data sets from multiple federal sources. The data used was from 2019. Six takeaways...
Top 10 oncology headlines of August
Here are the top 10 oncology stories Becker's covered in August:. 3. Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes. 7. Northwestern Medicine opens suburban Chicago cancer center. 8. Oncologists' wealth, debt in 2022: 6 findings. 9. NIH awards $23M to 4 institutions to study telehealth for cancer...
How ReSkilling can help you with those hard to fill specialty RN positions
Currently, the highest-demand clinical areas in the acute care setting are Intensive Care, Emergency, Labor and Delivery, and the OR/Procedural departments. ReSkilling is designed to help facilities find and train qualified clinicians to provide that specialized care. Even though there’s a massive nurse shortage, every year most graduate nurses can’t...
These 28 states offer student loan repayment programs for medical students
Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., offer a variety of loan repayment programs for medical students, according to a database maintained by the Association of American Medical Colleges. The Biden administration's Aug. 24 announcement to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year...
Transparent Billing Builds Patient Satisfaction
Billing surprises, no matter when they happen (before, during, or post-visit), aren’t exactly the type of surprise a patient should expect when visiting the doctor. That’s why transparency and communication are critical during pre-service conversations. Providers no longer solely want to collect payments as soon as possible in the care journey – they are also seeking ways to improve the patient financial experience to enhance patient satisfaction overall.
Joint Commission unveils safety campaign for telehealth visits
The Joint Commission has launched a new patient safety campaign that focuses on telehealth visits, the organization said Aug. 31. The campaign aims to educate patients on how to best navigate virtual healthcare services and is part of The Joint Commission's Speak Up program. The program, launched in 2002, encourages patients to be active members in their care and voice any concerns.
