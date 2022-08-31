Registration is now open for PUSH Buffalo’s Fall Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Training & Career Development Program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Related
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
Shea's shakeup continues with more resignations and fired general manager
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has learned of three more departures from the Shea's Board of Trustees amid an internal shakeup of management and the firing of the theater’s general manager. Bill Patti, the now-former GM, said he was recently fired, citing an email from board...
Alden Central School District changes start times for students
ALDEN, N.Y. — Students in the Alden Central School District went back to class Thursday, and there was a big change for the start of the school year — new arrival times. District officials have been discussing the change for a few years now, but it was finally implemented for the 2022-2023 academic year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1199SEIU nursing home employees ratify new three-year contract
Over 600 nursing home employees working at for-profit facilities ratified a new three-year contract last week.
The Top 4 Things People Sneak Into Buffalo, New York From Canada
One of the great things about living in Buffalo and Western New York is our proximity to Canada and one of the largest cities in North America, Toronto, Ontario. From tourist attractions to restaurants, there is so much to do and see in southern Ontario. Just like there is so...
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Nile Virus Found In Western New York: What You Need To Know
All of this damp weather in Erie County isn’t just putting a damper on our last-minute summer plans - it's making it a prime time for mosquitos to breed - and some of them have been detected to have West Nile virus. The Dangers Of West Nile Virus. West...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 2 - September 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar has flipped from August to September. If you're looking for something to do with the family before the school year starts there are plenty of events taking place across the Western New York region. National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium. The National...
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: The ELLI in Tonawanda
The region’s underutilized waterfront continues to draw developer interest. The team planning an Old First Ward residential project on the Buffalo River has revealed designs for the six-story first phase of a riverfront project in Tonawanda. Carubba & Company, J.B. Earl Company and Elev8 Architecture are proposing the development that fronts Ellicott Creek, south of the Tonawanda Canal.
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
Runaway barge grounded at Van Buren Point
A barge being towed from Erie, Pennsylvania to Buffalo came loose overnight and is now beached at Van Buren Point near Dunkirk. The Coast Guard says the owner hopes to have it out by Thursday. Read more here:
Bocce Club Pizza's Hertel Avenue location is now closed
Bocce Club Pizza announced Thursday afternoon that they have officially closed their Hertel Avenue location.
Pizza shop owner concerned new gun laws make businesses unwanted targets
HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) — Under the state’s new gun law, privately owned businesses now have to post on their property if legal firearms are allowed. News 4 talked to a local pizza shop owner, who’s concerned this could make his business an unwanted target. “People who are carrying guns have to right to carry guns […]
buffalorising.com
Brisbane Building is a Beacon of Light, and Life at Lafayette Square
In February of 2021, the mortgage division of HUNT Real Estate Corp. opened its new headquarters on the second floor of the historic Brisbane Building at 403 Main Street. The relocation into a 10,000 square foot office, from its former home in Lancaster, prompted Peter Hunt, Chairman & CEO of HUNT Real Estate Corp., to take a closer look at the building, which was in need of significant repairs, primarily on the interior courtyard, as well as the three-walled “courtyard” facing Lafayette Square.
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
Comments / 0