---- Oregon's fourth drive of the game ended with points. Oregon took over at their own 25 and converted a third and one on a rushing play by Cardwell to extend the drive. Bo Nix completed an 11-yard pass to tight end, Terrance Ferguson, for the first down, and then again to Chase Cota for 12 and another first down. Nix completed a seven-yard pass three plays later for another first down and the Bulldogs were called for unnecessary roughness, putting the Ducks at the Georgia 11. Oregon couldn't move any close and Camden Lewis converted a 35-yard field goal to get Oregon on the board.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO