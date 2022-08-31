ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘What The Flocka’ Exclusive: Charlie Feels Stuck In The Middle Of Tammy And Waka’s Split

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

Waka and Tammy can’t get on the same page but Charlie is doing pretty well considering all her family has been going through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5sSA_0hcVPqNm00
Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Charlie talks to Tammy about her latest therapy appointment. While the conversation starts with her struggles with social anxiety, it eventually turns to her parent’s communication issues and Charlie reveals she feels like the middleman in her parents’ relationship.

Check out the clip below:

Do you think Charlie’s therapist is doing too much with her commentary about Tammy? Would you be upset if your kid told you their therapist said something like this about YOU?

While we don’t have an official synopsis about Thursday’s episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,” we do know that, much like the preview clip, the whole episode is all about how Waka and Tammy are finding it difficult to co-parent, while Charlie struggles to find herself.

We are pretty sure anyone who has been through a separation or divorce understands exactly how difficult Tammy, Waka and Charlie’s situation is. While it doesn’t seem like they’re completely at ease just yet, it does seem like they’re all navigating the situation fairly well.

The new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” airs Thursday, September 1 at 9pm EST / 8pm CST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Recap: The Rumors About Joc Continue + Spice Causes Karlie to Break Down in Tears

On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Kendra and Joc tie the knot. However, the rumors aren’t waning. The latest allegations are Joc allegedly has a baby with another woman. Bambi feels like it’s her responsibility to tell Kendra what is being said on the blogs. However, she has some personal business she also needs to handle. Momma Dee believes Bambi doesn’t want her around her grandchildren.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Flocka#Hump Day#Just A Day
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Son With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian is finally giving us a glimpse into her life as a mother of two after welcoming a son via surrogate earlier this month. In a new interview with ELLE, which was published on Tuesday, the Good American founder gave fans their first glimpse at her life since welcoming a baby boy a few weeks back. New broke in July that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, though this interview marks the first time Kardashian has publicly acknowledged her bundle of joy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Rolling Stone

‘Honk for Jesus’: How the Ebo Sisters’ Outrageous Mega-Church Comedy Saved Their Souls

This fall, the comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. — starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Southern Baptist scammers sweating to re-open their megachurch after a public scandal — will not just herald the ascendance of a fresh new comic filmmaker. It will introduce viewers to two sharp and funny filmmakers, actually: Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo, 31-year-old double Geminis from Atlanta, Georgia, who grew up playing basketball at the same sprawling house of worship where their film was shot. “I’m not sure what double Gemini means,” Adamma says over Zoom from Atlanta, where she’s...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Will Smith’s daughter Willow says facing the reaction to Oscars slap wasn’t as bad as her own ‘demons’

Willow Smith has addressed her father Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap, saying it wasn’t as bad as her own “internal demons”.The 21-year-old rocker recently spoke about the media firestorm that ensued after Will hit comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television when the Academy Awards presenter made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow told Billboard in a new interview promoting her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Beyoncé And Ronald Isley Team Up For New Song

Okay, Beyhive! On the heels of Beyoncé’s latest album RENAISSANCE, the Grammy award-winning entertainer has joined Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 hit “Make Me Say It Again Girl, (Part 1 & Part 2).”. This is the first collaboration between the...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Z-Ro Speaks Out After Trae Tha Truth Fight, Says He Was Ambushed

50 Cent's Tycoon Houston turned into the venue for a fight between hometown heroes and ex-friends Z-Ro and Trae Tha Truth, and yet Z-Ro says he's letting it slide. For now, at least. We use the word "fight" loosely to describe what went down last weekend because, judging by the...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Chris Brown Says No Award Shows Will Book Him: ‘Let Me Be Great’

Chris Brown has had a stellar year surrounding his most recent album Breezy. With sold-out shows and fan meet-and-greet pictures dominating timelines, Breezy wants fans to know he is still banned from performing at awards shows. After a performance in New Mexico, Breezy hit Instagram and let off a statement:
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance

Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy