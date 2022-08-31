Saints Practice Squad and Transaction Tracker

The NFL saw a ton of player movement on Tuesday with final cuts, and it's just the beginning. Wednesday promises to be a very busy day for the Saints and the 31 other teams.

The initial 53-man roster is just that for the Saints. We're going to see a good bit of moves on Wednesday, as teams can start shaping out their 16-man practice squads after the waiver period comes and goes. Here's a few reminders as we keep a close watch on all the moves New Orleans will make today.

Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 11 a.m. CT. The Saints are No. 18 on the priority list.

Practice squads can be formed consisting of 16 players (6 can be vets) at 11:01 a.m. CT

Players can go to IR as Designated to Return at 3 p.m. CT.

8 players permitted to return from IR this year. They must miss at least 4 games, and can also bring back a particular player twice, but they'd count against the 8.

For the Saints, that means we should likely expect Trevor Penning to go on injured reserve today. We'll have to wait and see with Tre'Quan Smith.

Saints Practice Squad Tracker

Players to keep an eye on would include Abram Smith and Jon Bostic.

LB Nephi Sewell ( source )

Sewell came on late in training camp and flashed a good bit. There were a few plays against the Chargers that had he made it might have meant that he'd be on the final roster. He'll be one to keep an eye on.

Fields had a mixed bag at training camp, but had some decent moments at camp. He could play outside, and perhaps there is a potential to see him in the slot.

Shaheed was battling an ACL injury and missed the early parts of training camp. He's someone who could develop this season and potentially be a Deonte Harty replacement if contract talks don't work out.

Merritt was one of the biggest camp stars, and he had a nice preseason finale against the Chargers. A lot of believed that he would make the final roster, but that wasn't the case. Merritt could continue developing into a hybrid Ty Montgomery type of player.

He's one of the veterans we expected back on the squad. Remember that players can be called up to the active roster three times this season, so expect his number to get called early if the Saints need him for the offensive line.

Dixon was one of the players we anticipated returning. He is strong as a pass catcher, but needs to develop on special teams. With injuries to Tre'Quan Smith, he could be someone who gets called up if needed.

Martin was the primary backup to Erik McCoy during training camp, but can also play inside. Like Andrews, he could see some time early in the season.

Gray didn't have the strongest of camps, but they brought him back into the mix. If he can take to coaching from Kris Richard, it will go a long way for him. Both Fields and Gray are good players to have right now, especially with Paulson Adebo's status up in the air.

Hansen came in and put together a good game against the Texans on short notice, but then got hurt. That's really been the biggest issue for him is the availability.

Krull can hopefully develop on the practice squad and be there when the Saints need him. It was a bit surprising to see the team keep Nick Vannett, but lowering his base salary proves that it's not a bad thing to have him in the room.

Wilson is someone we thought would absolutely be on the final squad. Unfortunately, he was released. He had a heck of a camp, and if Pete Werner were unable to go for any reason, Wilson would start. He's someone the Saints need to hang onto.

The team's 6th Rounder finds his way back on the squad. He was facing an uphill battle joining the roster, but injuries to Malcolm Roach and Albert Huggins mean he's a bit more important to the puzzle now.

Holtz was used at fullback in addition to blocking and special teams. He could be used in the offense, if needed.

A former first-round pick, Charlton showed some nice disruption as a pass rusher during the preseason. Could be a valuable asset in some matchups.

He has familiarity with the Saints, being around from 2020-2021. The move makes sense given the injuries.

Former Saints on the Move

QB Ian Book was claimed by the Eagles ( source )

Saints Moves for Wednesday

RB Dwayne Washington was released, but he is expected back

DT Malcolm Roach will be placed on injured reserve ( source )

Saints claimed OT Tanner Owen, formerly of the Bills

Tight end Nick Vannett has agreed to a renegotiated contract that drops his base salary from $2.6 million to $1.035 million. This frees up $1.55 million in cap space for 2022. ( source )

