Newark, NJ

No states requiring student vaccinations this school year

By Nichole Berlie, Joshua Eferighe, Paul Gerke
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — As a new school year gets underway, COVID restrictions that once occupied classrooms for the past two years are noticeably absent, as no state in the country is planning to require student vaccinations.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 75% of U.S. schools required them at the start of last school year .

Now, requirements of the like are rare: Only Washington, D.C. has a mandatory vaccine policy in place this year for adolescents 12 and up.

Masks, on the other hand, are optional almost everywhere.

Only four of the largest 500 school districts in the country will mandate masks when instruction begins.

Woman forced out-of-state for life-saving abortion

Philadelphia schools will require them for the first ten days, but could drop the regulations after that. The other outliers are in Jefferson county, Kentucky; Prince George’s County in Maryland and Newark, New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1xHT_0hcVPAkc00
Source: Burbio  Created with Datawrapper
  • JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY (97.9K)
  • PHILADELPHIA CITY, PA (132.5K)
  • PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MD (132.7K)
  • NEWARK PUBLIC SCHOOLS, NJ  (40.4K)

The need to quarantine or isolate after exposure is also mostly gone — on par with the CDC’s latest recommendations.

Many school districts, including New York City, are scrapping their “test to stay” programs and dropping random testing.

Students who test positive in most places will still have to isolate and wear masks upon their return to the classroom. In New York, the new rule is five days away, and five days back with a mask.

All of these measures are designed to ensure more kids are in the classroom more often, which is overdue according to some administrators.

Cheese recalled over possible listeria contamination

“Kids are actually slipping in their grade level, in their reading levels. They’re also slipping in their socio-emotional learning. And so it’s very important to have those kids in school, with their peers, with their teachers,” said Charles Patterson of Clark County schools to NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Tuesday.

While it’s back to normal for most students, such is not the case for some teachers as some major school districts still require vaccinations, including New York.

In addition, those who were fired over the mandates or phony vaccine cards are still finding it difficult to find employment today.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYS recovers $270K in wages due to home aide for Brooklyn senior

The New York State Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman in Brooklyn over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim, whose name was...
BROOKLYN, NY
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism

City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
NEWARK, NJ
