WLUC
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four paddle boarders are safe after becoming stranded on Picnic Rocks in Marquette Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., a TV6 reporter on scene witnessed emergency personnel rescuing the four paddle boarders using a Marquette Fire Department jet ski. One of the paddle boarders told TV6′s reporter...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Iron Mtn. Man Dies After Crashing Into City Lawn Mower
An Iron Mountain man died Tuesday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle into a City of Iron Mountain Public Works Department lawn mower. Michigan State Police say the crash happened at just before 4:00 in the afternoon at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and East Grand Boulevard. Troopers say...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting city lawnmower in Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – A Michigan man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a lawnmower in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan State Police and Iron Mountain Police Department are investigating the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday.
WLUC
Marquette County is ready for Labor Day 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Spokesperson Dan Weingarten says it’s lifting lane restrictions to speed traffic up this Labor Day weekend. Around the Upper Peninsula there are currently 27 road projects in effect. This weekend 17 out of the 27 road projects will be...
WLUC
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
WLUC
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 6:15 a.m.: The search is now over, boats are out of the water at Marquette’s Upper Harbor and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no concern at this time; the boater was fishing and found safe. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man, Woman Hurt In Motorcycle Crash In Marquette County
Two people were hurt in a traffic crash Sunday night in Marquette County. The Marquette County Sheriff says it happened at just before 8 p.m. on County Road 550 near the Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township. A 34-year-old Trenary man was driving the motorcycle on Eagles Nest Road when...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Home Heavily Damaged By Fire Near Escanaba; No Injuries
A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon just outside of Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the call came in at around 12:30 to come to the 6300 block of South Second Street in Wells. When crews got there, the house was fully-engulfed in flames. They were able to put out the fire, but the home suffered major damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WLUC
Escanaba Public Safety responds to Wells Township house fire
WELLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety says no injuries were reported in a structure fire at 6369 S 2nd Street in Wells Township Tuesday. Officers say they arrived around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and observed the house fully engulfed. They quickly deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire.
UPMATTERS
ATV/UTV causes $25k+ in damages to northern Wisconsin golf course, trail closed down
PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course. The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.
UPMATTERS
Wells Twp. house suffers major damage in house fire
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety was called out to a house fire on 6369 South 2nd Street in Wells Township. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officers deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire. No one was...
WLUC
UPAWS sells hot dogs for dogs at cookout fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit sold hot dogs for dogs Friday. The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) held a cookout fundraiser at Super One Foods in Marquette. Money from the hot dogs and brats it sold will support the shelter’s daily operations. It also held a...
wearegreenbay.com
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is looking for information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding ring...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today talks business over BBQ
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Superiorland Pickleball Club is looking for more members and additional court locations. Plus... Financial strategist/market analyst Alan Knuckman joins to talk about the impact of having a side hustle. Knuckman discusses business over barbecue. Finally, Knuckman gives tips about finding your...
WLUC
NMU holds Expo in preparation for Marquette Marathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A marathon is coming to Marquette this weekend. In preparation, Northern Michigan University held a Marquette Marathon Expo Packet Pickup event. Runners filled the Superior Dome Friday to pick up their race packets and visit the booths of various Marquette vendors. There was also a kids’ race at 6 p.m.
WLUC
Silver Creek Church distributes sanitizing products to community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Harvey is distributing hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes to the community. On Wednesday afternoon, the church received a shipment of pallets with the products on them. In the parking lot, volunteers loaded boxes of supplies to businesses, groups and individuals who wanted...
Cadillac Beats Escanaba by 13
CADILLAC – Cadillac recorded a 38-25 win over visiting Escanaba on Thursday. The Vikings (1-1) held a 31-19 lead at the half. Cadillac welcomes in Mt. Pleasant next Friday.
