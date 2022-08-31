Read full article on original website
Spectacular Wyoming Roadside Attractions That You Must See
The Cowboy state has the smallest population in the United States, but we have plenty of wide open spaces. That means we have room for lots and lots of stuff. There are a lot of cool things to see, but you might have to drive a way to get there.
Like We’re Surprised. Wyoming Named Top State With Hidden Travel Gems
This isn't a surprise to us, we know that we have several gems that you need to see in your lifetime in our state. The website The Travel made a list of states with the most hidden gems. Now, the only thing that I didn't agree with in the article was that we should have been ranked a little higher. We came in 9th.
Look At These Rare Battles Between Wyoming Bighorn Sheep
When you're lucky enough to live in Wyoming, the sights you're able to see will blow your mind. Especially when it comes to the vast amount of wildlife. If you're lucky enough to be in areas where wildlife interaction is a regular occurrence, you know how great it really is.
How Many People In Wyoming Actually Want To Be Cremated?
After a recent survey, the number of people in Wyoming that want to be cremated is really high. According to the Cremation Association, the national U.S. average of people that would rather be cremated than buried in a coffin, is around 57.5%. The percentage in Wyoming, is nearly 75%. Wyoming...
Cheers! Wyoming Whiskey Going For National Recognition.
I'm going to throw fire coming out of the gate, but, you can't have bourbon outside of Kentucky. I know, but that's the hill I'll die on. So, I usually get frustrated when I see something from this side of the country claiming to be bourbon. It's not. With that...
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
Good To Know, Special Studded Winter Tires Are Legal In Wyoming
Living in Wyoming, you know winter driving can really suck. Snow, ice, black ice, no traction, crashing and getting stuck are all concerns that go through many peoples heads every year. One way to combat many of these concerns is to have tires that are great on the snow. Having...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Did You Know Wyomingphobia Is A REAL Thing? Because It Is.
So, there I was, spending an hour on the internet instead of getting work done (I mean, I was totally working. I was "researching.") That was when I discovered it: Wyomingphobia. I blinked. I laughed. What? Wyoming is a phobia?. Most of what I know about phobias comes from Psychology...
Hilarious ‘Voice Over’ Video Proves No Trashcan Is Bear Proof
There has always been something comical about wild animals showing very human traits. That is exactly why this new viral TikTok video showing a black bear actually opening a supposed bear-proof trashcan. It is worth noting that this video took place in New Jersey, but what can I say, we...
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
2022 Gun Sales In Wyoming Higher Than Most Other States
No, really, guns make us happy. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world. Gun sales in the U.S. are not going down, but up. WAY UP!. Despite the best efforts of the anti-gun movement, we just can't seem to get enough of them. In Wyoming, an estimated...
Wyoming Joins Suits Aiming to Continue Oil and Gas Lease Sales in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming is filing a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed in June 2022 over the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas lease sale. Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the...
Photo Shows Santa’s Reindeer Practicing for Christmas in Wyoming
You may not know this, but Santa Claus and his team don't just sit around, twiddling their mitten-clad thumbs on the 364 days of the year that they're not busy. In fact, there's a certain amount of training and preparation that goes into Santa and Co. ensuring that they deliver gifts to all of the boys and girls on the Nice List.
Gas Prices Labor Day Projected to be Highest Since 2012
According to GasBuddy, prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though remain over 60 cents more expensive than last year. Average gas prices in the U.S. this Labor Day are projected to reach $3.79 a gallon, higher than last year's $3.16 a gallon, and the highest price since gas was $3.83 a gallon in 2012, with the lowest price going to 2016 at $2.20 a gallon.
Have You Hiked In Wyoming’s Historic And Beautiful Outlaw Canyon?
When I was a kid my grandpa's introduced me to westerns. John Wayne, Audie Murphy, Gary Cooper, Robert Mitchum, Paul Newman and Robert Redford all starred in the movies we'd watch. The stories they'd tell were almost like they knew some of the outlaws these movies highlighted. They've both passed...
Wyoming Ranked in the Top 10 for Hardest Working States in America
If there is one thing that Wyoming is known for (other than being one of the largest, but also the least populated state), is that we have very hard workers. No matter the industry, ranch hands, oil rig workers, retail assistants, etc., Wyomingites are known for giving their all. A...
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
Nearly Half of Wyoming’s August Traffic Deaths Were Motorcyclists
August is typically one of the deadliest months for motorcyclists in Wyoming, and this year was no exception. According to the latest data from the highway patrol, eight of the 17 people who died on the state's highways last month were motorcyclists, only three of whom were wearing a helmet.
LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book
Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
