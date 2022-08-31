ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

K2 Radio

How Many People In Wyoming Actually Want To Be Cremated?

After a recent survey, the number of people in Wyoming that want to be cremated is really high. According to the Cremation Association, the national U.S. average of people that would rather be cremated than buried in a coffin, is around 57.5%. The percentage in Wyoming, is nearly 75%. Wyoming...
K2 Radio

Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
K2 Radio

Did You Know Wyomingphobia Is A REAL Thing? Because It Is.

So, there I was, spending an hour on the internet instead of getting work done (I mean, I was totally working. I was "researching.") That was when I discovered it: Wyomingphobia. I blinked. I laughed. What? Wyoming is a phobia?. Most of what I know about phobias comes from Psychology...
K2 Radio

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
K2 Radio

Photo Shows Santa’s Reindeer Practicing for Christmas in Wyoming

You may not know this, but Santa Claus and his team don't just sit around, twiddling their mitten-clad thumbs on the 364 days of the year that they're not busy. In fact, there's a certain amount of training and preparation that goes into Santa and Co. ensuring that they deliver gifts to all of the boys and girls on the Nice List.
K2 Radio

Gas Prices Labor Day Projected to be Highest Since 2012

According to GasBuddy, prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though remain over 60 cents more expensive than last year. Average gas prices in the U.S. this Labor Day are projected to reach $3.79 a gallon, higher than last year's $3.16 a gallon, and the highest price since gas was $3.83 a gallon in 2012, with the lowest price going to 2016 at $2.20 a gallon.
K2 Radio

Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video

Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
K2 Radio

LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book

Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
Community Policy