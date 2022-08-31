Read full article on original website
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Looking Into NewAge's Recent Short Interest
NewAge's (NASDAQ:NBEV) short percent of float has fallen 28.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.07 million shares sold short, which is 2.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
EXCLUSIVE: Why Nvidia Could See '$2-Billion Hit In 2023' From US Crackdown On China Chip Exports
Nvidia Corporation NVDA, a graphics chip manufacturer and investor favorite, reported in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the Biden administration has put restrictions in place that prevent the chip giant from selling its A100 and H100 chips to Russia and China, effective immediately. A...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Follow If Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies Really Hard, Says Crypto Analyst
There will be a good buying opportunity for Dogecoin DOGE/USD if rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD begins to rally, according to an analysis by a popular cryptocurrency trader. What Happened: Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst Altcoin Sherpa shared an analysis of altcoins charts with his 182,000 followers in a...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
This article was originally published on March 7, 2022. Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have...
How Is The Market Feeling About Barnes Gr?
Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has risen 23.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 641 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022
RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6
Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Could Replace Gold And Be The 'Linux Of Finance' By 2040
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin believes that cryptocurrencies will definitely settle down in the medium-term future. What Happened: In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Buterin said he expects crypto to only be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next couple of decades. “The main question...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2022
Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 6.60% at $2.10. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.65% at $0.27. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.20% at $6.45. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.76% at $0.45. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 6.15% at $3.36. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Venus Concept VERO stock increased by 31.7% to $0.46 during Friday's regular session. Venus Concept's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 6955.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 10 Years
Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.25%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion. Buying $1000 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRTX stock 10 years...
Tricida Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Tricida TCDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Jeremy Grantham warns the 'superbubble' in stocks is entering its final stages and is soon set for an 'epic finale'
Jeremy Grantham warned the stock-market superbubble is entering its final phase, set for an "epic finale." The veteran investor dismissed the recent rebound in stocks as a classic bear-market rally. Grantham earlier warned stocks could crash around 50% — but said the outlook has become much darker. Veteran investor...
Nvidia, AMD Shares Tumble As US Slaps Export Curbs on Top AI Chips To China: What's At Risk Here?
Tech stocks, already reeling under the impact of macroeconomic worries, now have one more headwind to face. The U.S. is clamping down on exports of powerful chips to China, a key market, on the pretext of misuse by foreign military. Shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD...
